How Tom Cruise, Justin Timberlake, John Krasinski, and more are celebrating Father's Day

Father's Day is upon us once again, meaning it's the time of year that a whole 24 hours are dedicated to celebrating the special dad in your life.

A-list dads are no different and also enjoy the spoils of Father's Day, whether they are marking the occasion at home with their families or using some of the day for a "solo break" away from their kids.

See below for how some of Hollywood's most recognizable dads, including Justin Timberlake and Tom Cruise, are celebrating Father's Day 2025.

1/ 6 © Getty Images John Krasinski John Krasinski is looking forward to a wholesome day with his two daughters, Hazel and Violet, whom he shares with his wife, Emily Blunt. Speaking to E! News, the A Quiet Place star revealed he likes to keep the celebrations "super simple". "Just hanging out with people who made me a father, you know what I mean? Just hanging out with my kids and Emily, it's really all we do," he explained. "We have a nice breakfast, and they usually make breakfast for me, and then wherever the day goes, we never know," he added.

2/ 6 © Instagram Justin Timberlake Jessica Biel plans to make sure her husband, Justin Timberlake, enjoys a "solo break" this Father's Day. "Justin loves to golf, so I hope he gets to golf that day," she told E! News. Referring to their two sons, Silas and Phineas, Jessica added: "Of course, it's fun to spend time with your kids but knowing what I know about Mother's Day, where you really just need a break and want a solo break, I will take the kids, and he can just go and have a great day."

3/ 6 © WireImage Tom Cruise Tom Cruise alluded to a Father's Day spent without his children when quizzed on what his "ideal" day would look like. The Mission Impossible star adopted kids Bella, 32, and Connor, 30, with his second wife, Nicole Kidman, and shares daughter Suri, 19, with his third ex-wife Katie Holmes. While Bella and Connor have been spotted on rare occasions with Tom over the years, he is reported to be estranged from Suri, and they haven't been pictured together since 2012. When asked about his Father's Day plans in May, he awkwardly responded: "You know... Just having fun, man." He added: "Making movies, big adventure. Having a great time."

4/ 6 © Getty Images Kurt Russell Kate Hudson revealed it will be a full house on Sunday as all the men in her family – her fiancé Danny Fujikawa, brothers Oliver Hudson, Wyatt Russell, Boston Russell, and her stepfather Kurt Russell – will reunite and spend the day together. "Our whole family will be together on Father's Day, including my brothers," she told the site. "So, it's going to be a very exciting Father's Day – that never happens."

5/ 6 © Instagram Nick Jonas Nick Jonas cherishes every moment he gets to spend with his daughter, Malti, but he especially enjoys Father's Day with her and his wife, Priyanka Chopra. "Just time with the family," he told E! News of his Father's Day plans. "I mean, as simple as it sounds, I think those little moments, especially at this age, three-and-a-half years old, everything's happening so fast, and I just don't want to miss a single moment."