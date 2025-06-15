Skip to main contentSkip to footer
How Tom Cruise, Justin Timberlake, John Krasinski, and more are celebrating Father's Day
split photo of tom cruise justin timberlake john krasinski© Getty Images

Father's Day falls on Sunday, June 15

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Father's Day is upon us once again, meaning it's the time of year that a whole 24 hours are dedicated to celebrating the special dad in your life.

A-list dads are no different and also enjoy the spoils of Father's Day, whether they are marking the occasion at home with their families or using some of the day for a "solo break" away from their kids.

See below for how some of Hollywood's most recognizable dads, including Justin Timberlake and Tom Cruise, are celebrating Father's Day 2025.

1/6

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are seen at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships on September 08, 2023 in New York City© Getty Images

John Krasinski

John Krasinski is looking forward to a wholesome day with his two daughters, Hazel and Violet, whom he shares with his wife, Emily Blunt.

Speaking to E! News, the A Quiet Place star revealed he likes to keep the celebrations "super simple".

"Just hanging out with people who made me a father, you know what I mean? Just hanging out with my kids and Emily, it's really all we do," he explained.

"We have a nice breakfast, and they usually make breakfast for me, and then wherever the day goes, we never know," he added.

2/6

Justin and Jessica like to keep their kids away from the spotlight© Instagram

Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel plans to make sure her husband, Justin Timberlake, enjoys a "solo break" this Father's Day.

"Justin loves to golf, so I hope he gets to golf that day," she told E! News.

Referring to their two sons, Silas and Phineas, Jessica added: "Of course, it's fun to spend time with your kids but knowing what I know about Mother's Day, where you really just need a break and want a solo break, I will take the kids, and he can just go and have a great day."

3/6

Suri Cruise smiling with her father Tom Cruise © WireImage

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise alluded to a Father's Day spent without his children when quizzed on what his "ideal" day would look like.

The Mission Impossible star adopted kids Bella, 32, and Connor, 30, with his second wife, Nicole Kidman, and shares daughter Suri, 19, with his third ex-wife Katie Holmes.

While Bella and Connor have been spotted on rare occasions with Tom over the years, he is reported to be estranged from Suri, and they haven't been pictured together since 2012.

When asked about his Father's Day plans in May, he awkwardly responded: "You know... Just having fun, man." 

He added: "Making movies, big adventure. Having a great time."

4/6

Actor Kurt Russell and his sons Wyatt (left), Boston and Oliver (right) attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Poseidon" at Grauman's Chinese Theater on May 10, 2006 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Kurt Russell

Kate Hudson revealed it will be a full house on Sunday as all the men in her family – her fiancé Danny Fujikawa, brothers Oliver Hudson, Wyatt Russell, Boston Russell, and her stepfather Kurt Russell – will reunite and spend the day together.

"Our whole family will be together on Father's Day, including my brothers," she told the site. "So, it's going to be a very exciting Father's Day – that never happens."

5/6

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and daughter Malti© Instagram

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas cherishes every moment he gets to spend with his daughter, Malti, but he especially enjoys Father's Day with her and his wife, Priyanka Chopra.

"Just time with the family," he told E! News of his Father's Day plans. "I mean, as simple as it sounds, I think those little moments, especially at this age, three-and-a-half years old, everything's happening so fast, and I just don't want to miss a single moment."

6/6

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost arrive for the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) dinner at the Washington Hilton, in Washington, DC, on April 27, 2024© Getty

Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson is still thinking about how she can make her husband, Colin Jost's, Father's Day special as they will be on the Jurassic World: Rebirth promotional tour with their son, Cosmo, and her daughter, Rose, from her marriage to Romain Dauriac.

Appearing flustered when asked about their plans for Father's Day, Scarlett told the publication: "I don't know, I'll have to, like, scare up some kind of, some sort of… I don't know, what do you get somebody for that? Like a dinosaur egg?"

