Faith Hill's family are so supportive as all 3 daughters feature in new family photo

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have an incredibly close knit family and they all came together for a very special moment on June 21.

The celebrity couple's youngest daughter, Audrey, 23, performed on stage at the Royal Albert Hall in London, and her sisters and parents made sure they were right there.

Audrey shared several photos on social media, including a backstage picture of her and her two sisters, Gracie, 28, and Maggie, 26, helping her get ready in her dressing room.

© Instagram Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughters in a stunning new photo ahead of Audrey McGraw's big night

Tim, meanwhile, revealed that he - and presumably Faith too - were there watching. He wrote: "Our little @audreymcgraw on stage at Royal Albert Hall for opening night of @brandicarlile tour!! Pure magic watching our baby girl up there."

Gracie shared the same backstage photo of her and her sisters on Instagram Stories, and wrote: "Helping our sissy get ready before she slayed Royal Albert Hall!!"

© Instagram Audrey's sister Gracie also shared the photo along with a sweet tribute

Audrey had an incredible time, made even more special by her family being there. She wrote about her experience shortly after getting off stage: "A night truly beyond comprehension…. Opening for @brandicarlile at the Royal Albert Hall. Don't wake me up!!!

"Brandi is so incredibly special to me. The Royal Albert Hall is so special to me... I had tears in my eyes the whole night, and still do. Brandi, thank you.. your art is so precious. It is so strong. Listening to you is truly a singular feeling. What a way to kick off this tour which I have no doubt will be magical."

Audrey was incredibly grateful for the opportunity

Audrey's big night at the Royal Albert Hall marked her first performance on tour. She is one of Brandi Carlisle's support acts, and will now be touring around the UK and Europe over the summer months.

It's safe to say she's incredibly grateful for the experience, and recently shared a social media post which she wrote: "Currently crying on my walk listening to @brandicarlile," before adding: "I can't freakin believe this is happening."

Tim McGraw was very proud of his daughter too

"If you see me crying on the streets of London, I'm more than okay!!!!," she reassured her followers. "I swear!!!!"

The entire family are very talented, and in May, Audrey and her sisters joined their dad Tim on stage during his performance at the Music City Rodeo in Nashville.

© Getty Images Audrey with her mom Faith Hill during her most recent appearance

The trio all became emotional after singing, as they were surprised to see that behind them there was a projection on screen of themselves as little girls singing on the studio version of the track with their dad.

"They're not as young as they used to be. They're all grown up now," Tim told the crowd as he introduced them, before walking over to hug them.