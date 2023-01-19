Miley Cyrus' dramatic house fire with ex Liam Hemsworth that lost her $800k The Flowers singer has penned new lyrics about her trauma

Miley Cyrus' latest single, Flowers, is the gift that keeps on giving, as well as the incredibly catchy melody and red hot music video, there are several hidden messages fans are speculating about online, including hints to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

Billy Ray's daughter seemed to reference her former home with actor Liam, which sadly burnt down during the Woolsey Fire of November 2018.

WATCH: Inside Miley Cyrus' wedding to Liam Hemsworth

Loading the player...

The first verse goes: "We were good, we were gold, kinda dream that can't be sold, we were right 'til we weren't, built a home and watched it burn."

The couple's home was completely destroyed in the blaze and at the time, Liam shared a picture of the remains of his house. "It's been a heartbreaking few days. This is what’s left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires," he wrote.

It’s been a heartbreaking few days. This is what’s left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires.



To help: https://t.co/YQCE1cLaej & @happyhippiefdn pic.twitter.com/vtLFytFmNw — Liam Hemsworth (@LiamHemsworth) November 13, 2018

Liam shared this heartbreaking image after the fire

The image showed letters which spelled out LOVE positioned on the floor, those being the only items salvageable from the disaster.

LATEST: Dolly Parton reacts to goddaughter Miley Cyrus' 'revenge' song

"I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that's all that matters right now," said Miley at the time.

Just ahead of Miley and Liam's divorce, the singer sold the property, but she made a loss of around $800,000 during the real estate deal.

Miley's new song has garnered a lot of attention online

Last year, Miley sold off her Nashville estate and moved back to Malibu. Her six-bedroom home overlooks the ocean, and the beauty continues inside too.

The listing reveals spacious rooms painted white, with plenty of windows that are perfect for admiring the stunning vistas from the hillside property.

The megamansion Hannah Montana set the star back $7.9million and came complete with a games room and swimming pool - A-list must haves!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.