Meet Miley Cyrus' five siblings - everything you need to know

Miley Cyrus isn't the only star in the Cyrus family constellation. While she may be the most recognizable, her five siblings have carved their own unique paths in the world, some even following in their parents' footsteps and venturing into the world of entertainment.

Despite their parents' recent divorce in April 2022, the Cyrus siblings maintain a close bond. As Miley herself expressed to British Vogue in 2021, "I have a very intimate and close relationship with my family."

While acknowledging their differences, she emphasized, "We just accept that and don't judge each other. And our family makes unconditional love a priority."

This sentiment is evident in their public support for each other's endeavors, from attending award shows together to celebrating personal milestones.

Brandi Cyrus (born 1987)

Tish's daughter from her first marriage, later adopted by Billy Ray. She co-hosts podcasts and previously co-hosted a reality show with her mother. A supportive sister, she's often seen cheering Miley on at events and celebrating her achievements. During Miley's breakup with Liam she spoke about how she was supporting her sister on an episode of Your Favourite Thing podcast. “It’s not my business to talk about and it’s nothing anything of mine to tell. There’s nothing I can really say. I just, I’m here for her, obviously, and I’ve been spending a lot of time with her,” she said.

© Getty Trace Cyrus

Trace Cyrus (born 1989)

Also Tish's child from her first marriage, later adopted by Billy Ray. He pursued a music career as the lead singer of the band Metro Station. The brother-sister duo has shown mutual support throughout their careers, with Trace attending Miley's premieres and Metro Station opening for her tour. Trace has voiced his concerns about being part of a famous family writing on Instagram: "I love my family so much, but I think I'd be much more successful if I wasn't part of a famous family. People immediately want to judge me and discredit all my hard work because of who I'm related to. But that's so far from the truth. I got a record deal without anyone from my label even knowing who I was related to 'til after they signed me."

Christopher Cody Cyrus (born 1992)

Billy Ray's son from a previous relationship. Unlike his siblings, Christopher chooses to remain out of the spotlight. Back in 2017, he spoke to The Mirror about going to his sister's concert. “While she was on stage I was watching her from the sidelines. Afterwards, we spent 20 minutes in her bus. Her voice is fantastic and I’m very proud of my sister.” He praised his sister's behaviour behind closed doors saying: "She doesn’t play the superstar in private. She’s a normal teenager having fun and she can laugh at herself.

“She’s the same now as she was before all this fame. She’s still my goofy sister. Miley is not a self-obsessed person at all. She’s just trying to have fun while working hard and I don’t know anyone who dislikes her."

© Instagram Braison Cyrus

Braison Cyrus (born 1994)

Billy Ray and Tish's son. He followed in the family's musical footsteps, releasing music and performing on late-night shows. He married Stella McBride Cyrus in 2019, with Miley attending the ceremony. Their son, Bear Chance Cyrus, born in 2021, made Miley an aunt. Miley wrote in an Instagram post: “My baby brother got married on the most stunning sunny Tennessee day standing on top of the same hills where we grew up playin. I love you Braison. So happy for you & Stella.”

© Instagram Noah Cyrus

Noah Cyrus (born 2000)

Billy Ray and Tish's youngest child. Starting her career young, she acted on shows like "Doc" and "Hannah Montana" before pursuing music full-time, even garnering a Grammy nomination. Like her sister, she receives unwavering support from her family, with Miley attending events and offering public praise. However, Noah has also spoken openly about the challenges of growing up in her sister's shadow. Currently, she is engaged to fashion designer Pinkus. Previously Miley shared her hopes for her sister during the podcast Label Defiers. “I really hope that she never feels those pressures,” she said. “And I hope other people respect her and don’t actually make her something she’s not.”

