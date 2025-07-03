Inside Nicholas Hoult's very private family life with model wife and children

Nicholas Hoult has been in the spotlight for decades, but when it comes to his personal life, he prefers to keep it out of the limelight.

The Superman star, 35, is a married man and shares two children with his wife, Bryana Holly, and while he loves to discuss his movie roles, he is practically a closed book when it comes to his family.

Wife

© Fernando Allende/Broadimage Entertainment/Shutterstock Nicholas and Bryana have been together since 2017

Nicholas and Bryana have been together since 2017, but neither of them has shared the story about how they met, although the actor did reveal that their paths first crossed in Los Angeles.

In October 2023, the couple attended the wedding of his The Menu co-star, Anya Taylor-Joy, but eagle-eyed fans spotted that Nicholas and Bryana were wearing gold wedding bands, suggesting the super-private couple might have secretly married.

© Instagram Nicholas met Bryana in Los Angeles

It wasn't until November 2024, however, that Nicholas appeared to confirm the speculation when he referred to Bryana as his "wife" at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles.

"Afterwards, I remember I had my wife's nails imprinted on my hand," he told E! News of Bryana's reaction to his film Nosferatu.

After being asked to clarify if they had tied the knot, he told People a few days later: "I feel like it's fairly clear from my comments."

© Instagram Nicholas confirmed his marriage in November 2024

Bryana is no stranger to dating famous men; in 2013, she was romantically linked to The Hills star Brody Jenner, and she dated 5 Seconds of Summer drummer Ashton Irwin from 2015 to 2016.

She is also familiar with being in front of the camera as she works as a model and is a former Playboy playmate.

Bryana is signed to Wilhemina Models and No Ties Management, and she has worked with several lingerie, swimsuit, clothing, and wedding dress brands, often sharing her work on social media.

Despite their long-term relationship, it took Nicholas and Bryana seven years to make their red carpet debut at the Los Angeles premiere of Nosferatu in December 2024.

Kids

The couple has two children together, and surprisingly, Nicholas has shared more insight into fatherhood than he has about married life.

They welcomed their son, Joaquin, in April 2018, although they did not confirm Bryana's pregnancy, which was only revealed when photographs of her bump sparked speculation they were expecting their first child together.

© Instagram Nicholas and Bryana have two children

For months after the arrival of Joaquin, Nicholas was asked about his baby's gender, but he refused to be drawn into the discussion, telling W magazine: "Someone will find out soon enough and that's fine. But for now, it's my precious little thing and I'm keeping it."

He did comment on fatherhood, though, telling the Evening Standard: "The levels of tiredness are extreme, no one warns you about it. But the level of love that comes with it outweighs everything. It's phenomenal."

He added: "I'm loving it. And it evolves all the time. They change so much, every day is different. It fills you up as a human completely.

© Getty Images Joaquin made his public debut in March 2024

"It makes you value time differently, which is why I talk very quickly in interviews now because I need to get home to them."

Joaquin was seen publicly for the first time with his dad in March 2024, when they sat courtside at an Atlanta Hawks game.

Nicholas and Bryana welcomed a second child at the end of 2022, although they have not shared any information about their second-born.