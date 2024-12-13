Nicholas Hoult and Bryana Holly FINALLY pose on the red carpet together after SEVEN years together

Nicolas Hoult and Bryana Holly have finally made their red carpet debut after being together for seven years.

The couple were spotted cosying up on the red carpet at the LA premiere of Nicolas' latest film Nosferatu. Bryana looked beautiful wearing a satin black dress. Meanwhile, Nicolas wore a brown suit from The Row.

© Fernando Allende/Broadimage Entertainment/Shutterstock Nicholas and Bryana share two children

This is the first time the pair, who share their son Joaquin, 6, and another child born in 2022, have been pictured on the red carpet together. The milestone moment followed speculation they have married in secret.

Not only was the actor seemingly sporting a wedding band during the London premiere of the film earlier this month, but the Skins star also referred to his beautiful blonde partner as his 'wife' in an interview with E! News last week.

© Fernando Allende/Broadimage Entertainment/Shutterstock Their red capret debut came after reports the couple tied the knot in secret

Of a particularly scary scene in his recent horror film, he told the news outlet on the red carpet: "Afterwards, I remember I had my wife's nails imprinted on my hand. I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this was tense.'"

The comment was made on the red carpet at the 2024 Governors Awards last month.

© AFF-USA/Shutterstock The couple looked so loved up

Following the comment, People magazine asked the star if he is in fact married to Bryana, to which he replied: "I think it's fairly clear. I feel like it's fairly clear from my comments."

The couple first sparked marriage speculation when they stepped out at the lavish Venetian wedding of Mad Max actress Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae in October last year, when they were spotted wearing gold wedding bands.

The couple were first romantically linked back in 2017 and welcomed their son Joaquin one year later.

Talking about becoming a dad, he told James Corden on The Late Late Show: "I'm loving it. It's mad. It's a learning curve, isn’t it? There's a lot to take in. But overall, it’s like that time again – it brings back a lot of memories of your childhood.”

Whilst Nicolas keeps his relationship largely out of the spotlight, in 2019 he told the Evening Standard that he and Bryana met in California.