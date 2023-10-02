Anya Taylor-Joy is a bridal rebel as she marries Malcolm McRae in chic Italian ceremony

Congratulations are in order for The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy as she has tied the knot with her partner Malcolm McRae in a stunning Italian ceremony.

At the weekend, 150 guests gathered to watch the pair say 'I do' and now images have been released of the stunning bride on her wedding day.

Pictures published by MailOnline on Monday show Anya in a striking taupe dress with unique illustrations all over. The square neckline and tulle skirt give total princess vibes and the floor-length veil adds real drama.

The blonde beauty wore her hair half-up and half-down with two strands framing her face. Anya went bold with her makeup look, opting for eyeliner and a striking purple lipstick.

The Daily Mail have reported that luxury wedding planners, The Wedding Boutique, were enlisted to put on the impressive nuptials.

Their extensive portfolio includes immaculate weddings from the Amalfi Coast to Tuscany and other luxurious locations.

The website reads: "Our couples are discerning travel lovers, looking for a breathtaking adventure, dancing and dining under the stars."

What has Anya Taylor-Joy said about her husband Malcom McRae?

Speaking to Vogue about the musician and actor, Anya said: "I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby. I see reading as something that I have to do. He loved it because he's the same. I've finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We're basically 80 years old and seven at the same time and it works really well."

Since making their romance public, the couple make regular red-carpet appearances and are often papped out and about together. Anya splits her time between London and the US for work commitments.

Other celebrities who married in Italy

Lady Kitty Spencer had the most incredible Italian wedding venue that will blow you away. It is known as the Villa Aldo Brandini, located in the Frascati area of Rome. Check it out!

Hollywood star George Clooney and British-Lebanese barrister Amal Alamuddin became man and wife at the end of a four-day Venetian extravaganza in September 2014. They exclusively shared their day with HELLO! and the images are so stunning.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrated their nuptials on Lake Como, Italy, in September 2013. The wedding took place at Villa Pizzo, the location where they first fell in love.

