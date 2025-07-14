Pregnant Rihanna's lookalike sons have the best style of 2025 in major first

Rihanna is somewhat of a pro at a red carpet appearance, but on Sunday, she headed out for a major family first as her two adorable children joined her on the carpet.

The 'Diamonds' singer, 37, took to the *blue* carpet with her sons, three-year-old RZA and Riot, who turns two next month, for the very first time as they attended the Smurfs premiere in Los Angeles.

© Getty Riot and RZA headed to their first red carpet event

Her tots, whom she shares with rapper A$AP Rocky, with whom she has been in a relationship since 2019, stole the show with RZA rocking the coolest outfit – a white shirt, khaki chain-adorned cargos, and a trendy pink.

© Getty RiRi is expecting her third child with A$AP Rocky

Riot was equally a super cool toddler in a khaki boucle suit jacket, white bow tie, and Doc Martens shoes. His hair was pulled back into a cute top knot while RZA looked so sweet as he clutched onto his mother's hand.

© Getty Images Check out RZA and Riot's cute fits!

It's clear that style runs in their genes. Rihanna, who is expecting her third child with the rap star, was the best dressed mom at the event, rocking a black full-length gown, a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello number, with a bubble skirt that skimmed out from beneath her blossoming baby bump.

© Getty Riot Rose Mayers and RZA were the most fashionable tots in town

It also featured a khaki satin bow and a lace-adorned bodice. The 'What's My Name?' singer's dress was paired with a cropped leather jacket and her brunette tresses were piled on top of her head into a casual bun.

RZA and Riot's rare appearances

It isn't every day that the 'Don't Stop the Music' songstress heads out for public events with her children in tow.

© Getty Images Rihanna, Riot and ASAP Rocky were a well-dressed trio

In June, the proud parents headed to the AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week with Riot in tow. He was the most fashionable one-year-old you could imagine in his distressed black jacket, purple shorts, and Vans.

© Getty Images Riot was a cute mini-me alongside his parents in Paris

He was seen in the arms of his father, who sported a leather jacket alongside Rihanna, who rocked a pleated black mini skirt and striped shirt.

RiRi's comments on motherhood

The mother of two has spoken openly about how motherhood has changed her, and in particular, her priorities. "I'm living for my son. Everything matters now. You really start to take a lot into account,"she admitted in 2023 on the Process with Nate Burleson podcast.

© Instagram Rihanna and A$AP Rocky with their son RZA

"Skydiving?! You really think about stuff like that — it’s not worth it. Everything is different, life before my son seems very obscure. It’s very small and cloudy, it just got better with him. It’s so much hard work but nothing is more fulfilling than that."

© Instagram Inside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's birthday party for son RZA's second birthday

She's also revealed how fulfilling she has found motherhood, even if hard at times.

© Instagram Rihanna has spoken about her "weird" experience as a mother

"It is crazy. It is amazing. ... It's weird. It's all of those things, all at once. The best feeling, the best," she told Extra. "The most love I've ever known. I can't describe it. It's new. It's fascinating. Every step, every facial expression, every new milestone. I love it."