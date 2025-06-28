Rihanna rocks school-girl chic in rare public appearance with two-year-old son

"I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the [expletive] says it has to be that way," singer turned businesswoman told Vogue in April 2022, a month before RZA's birth.

"I'm certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom."

A year later she told British Vogue that motherhood was "legendary," adding: "It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever."

"You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because … because it doesn't matter," she further reflected.