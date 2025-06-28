Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rihanna rocks school-girl chic in rare public appearance with two-year-old son
ASAP Rocky, Rihanna at the Dior Homme show as part of Paris Men's Fashion Week on June 27, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)© WWD via Getty Images

Rihanna and Riot were there to support A$AP Rocky

Rebecca Lewis
Los Angeles correspondent
2 minutes ago
Rihanna was joined by her 22-month-old son Riot for a surprise appearance in Paris on June 27, 2025.

The two sat front row to cheer on Rihanna's partner, and Riot's dad, A$AP Rocky, as he debuted the AWGE A$AP Rocky show as part of Paris Men's Fashion Week.

Rihanna and son Riot attend the AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 27, 2025 in Paris, France.© Getty Images

Mom-of-two Rihanna wore a black pleated mini skirt that sat low on her hips and highlighted her gorgeous baby bump, and she paired the skirt with a blue and red-stripe shirt with only one button connected. 

She added grey calf-high socks and white stilettos.

Rihanna, Riot and ASAP Rocky attend the AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 27, 2025 in Paris, France© Getty Images

Riot, making his public debut, sat on his mom's lap and had been styled in purple pants with a grey Harley Davidson jacket.

Rihanna and son Riot attend the AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 27, 2025 in Paris, France© Getty Images

Riot is the younger brother of three-year-old RZA, whom Rihanna welcomed in 2022.

A$AP and Rihanna are currently expecting baby number three, with the singer debuting her baby bump on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet.

Rihanna and son Riot at the AWGE A$AP Rocky show as part of Paris Men's Fashion Week on June 27, 2025 in Paris, France.© WWD via Getty Images

"It feels amazing, you know?" the 36-year-old rapper told The Associated Press during the May 5 gala.

"We were tired of holding that, and it was time to show the people what we was cooking up. I’m glad everybody’s happy for us, because we’re definitely happy."

Rihanna, Riot and ASAP Rocky attend the AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 27, 2025 © Getty Images

"I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the [expletive] says it has to be that way," singer turned businesswoman told Vogue in April 2022, a month before RZA's birth.

"I'm certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom."

A year later she told British Vogue that motherhood was "legendary," adding: "It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever."

"You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because … because it doesn't matter," she further reflected.

Rihanna wears a black pinstripe skirt, micro blazer and hat© John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock

The Fenty founder and the "Praise the Lord" rapper only revealed RZA's name a year after his birth, and they later shared that he was named after producer, rapper and leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, RZA, which is pronounced "Rizza".

Riot's name was reportedly suggested by friend Pharrell Williams; Pharrell and A$AP also have a song called "Riot (Rowdy Pipe'n)," together.

