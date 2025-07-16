Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Katherine Schwarzenegger's drastic measures for step-parenting with Chris Pratt
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt on the red carpet posing for photos attend the Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios' © Getty Images for Disney

The Guardians of the Galaxy co-parents son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris

Francesca Shillcock
Digital Travel Editor
2 minutes ago
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt have welcomed three children together since they wed in 2019, but prior to their romance, the Guardians of the Galaxy star was already a proud dad to his son.

The actor co-parents 12-year-old Jack with his ex-wife, Anna Faris, from whom he split in 2017, and it seems when he and Katherine started dating a year later, his new girlfriend was keen to make sure she came prepared regarding step-parenting.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's home© Instagram
Chris Pratt and his ex-wife, Anna Faris share a son

Katherine Schwarzenegger's tips for co-parenting seamlessly

The writer, who is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, was chatting on the podcast, Parenting & You, with Dr. Shefali, when she explained the "work" behind being a stepparent and how she took measures to make sure she could handle it with ease.

Photo shared by Katherine Schwarzenegger on Instagram from Fourth of July weekend featuring her daughters with Chris Pratt© Instagram
Katherine Schwarzenegger's two daughters Lyla and Eloise

"Number one thing I say is get a step parenting therapist or step parenting coach, because I got that right when we got engaged, and it's been incredibly helpful for me and also just understanding my role as a stepparent," Katherine said.

"It takes a lot of work, but it works when everybody is willing to put in the work."

The mother of three continued: "And when it comes to ego, that definitely pops up for me, for sure, I always go back to understanding that this isn't about me, it's about the child."

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt pose together for a photo at film event© Variety via Getty Images
Katherine Schwarzenegger said she hired a coach to help her be a stepmom to Chris' son Jack

Katherine and Chris Pratt's expanding family and quest for privacy

After getting together in 2018, Katherine and Chris got engaged in 2018 and wed the following year.

Photo shared by Katherine Schwarzenegger on Instagram from Fourth of July weekend featuring her baby son Ford on her hip© Instagram
Katherine Schwarzenegger with baby son Ford

The couple held their intimate wedding at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, which can host up to 200 guests for events, and boasts beautiful views of the Channel Islands and the Pacific Ocean.

Since then, the family have welcomed three children. Their eldest, Lyla, was born in August 2021, Eloise, who was born in 2022 and their son Ford, who they welcomed last November.

The famous pair mostly keep their family out of the spotlight in order to protect their children's privacy, but they have shared photos of their family life on social media with their faces concealed.

The couple have been married since 2019 and share three kids together
Katherine also spoke about how desire for her children to have privacy in another podcast appearance in 2023.

"It was such an intentional choice of my parents [when I was] growing up to give the gift of privacy," she shared at the time, adding: "My mom and my dad made it a point to not have us go on red carpets, not have us be shown around, and really allow us the privacy that allowed us to have as normal a childhood as possible.

"It's such an important thing that my parents gave me that Chris and I really wanted to be able to give to our kids as well. It was a very intentional choice and one that I'm super protective of." 

