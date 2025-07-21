Meet Duck Dynasty stars Jep and Jessica Robertson's five children – including pregnant daughter Priscilla

Duck Dynasty stars, Jep, 47, and Jessica Robertson, 44, are parents to five children. And while the couple aren't back for Duck Dynasty: The Revival, the two are busy at home raising their brood.

The couple met in 2001 while getting their hair done at the same salon. Fate intervened when a week later, they ran into each other at a concert. Jep and Jessica started dating soon after and by October of that year, they got married. Jessica was just 20 years old at the time.

The family starred in their own spin-off series, Jep & Jessica: Growing the Dynasty. The show ran from 2016 to 2017 and followed Jep and Jessica's journey after adopting their youngest child, Gus.

Jep and Jessica welcomed their first child in 2002. Here's everything we know about their five children.

Lily Robertson, 23

© Instagram Lily Robertson and her new baby

Lily Robertson was born in 2002. She starred in many episodes of Duck Dynasty alongside her parents and family members. In June 2023, she married her longtime boyfriend, Austin.

"We started the summer with celebrating our Lily and Austin's wedding," Jep wrote on Instagram at the time. "It was a perfect Louisiana shindig."Last August, Jessica announced to her 1.1 million Instagram followers that Lily and Austin were expecting a baby. On February 15, 2025, Jessica captioned photos of her new grandbaby: "We are officially in the grandparents club!!! Our Lily had Winston Ezelle Stalbaum last week and we are just all obsessed over this sweet boy!!!! Blessed beyond measure!!! I’m loving this grandma life! More pics to come! I actually took over 300 on his birthday!"

Merritt Robertson, 21

© Instagram Merritt married her high school sweetheart

Merritt is Jep and Jessica's second child. The Duck Dynasty daughter married her high school sweetheart, Tyler Metro, in June of last year.

"Allow me to introduce Mr. & Mrs. Metro!!!" Jessica shared on her Instagram. "We had the most magical week celebrating the newlyweds! From the shower, to rehearsal, to the big day, everything was so beautiful and filled with joy! We love you two and are so excited to see where life takes you. May God bless you two with many, many blessings!"

The newlyweds are pregnant and expecting a daughter in December 2025.

Priscilla Robertson, 18

© Instagram The Robertsons were surprised by Priscilla's announcement

Pricilla Robertson is a recent high school grad with over 11,000 followers on Instagram. Jessica just announced that the 19-year-old is pregnant with her first child.

"Me & Jep are excited to welcome another new grandbaby in October. Priscilla will give birth to our granddaughter & we are blessed to add another grandbaby," Jessica wrote.

River Robertson, 16

© Instagram River is carrying on the dynasty

Jep and Jessica's first son, River, is a high school student who is loving life. In March of this year, Jessica posted a milestone of her son's to Instagram.

"River's first dance," the proud mom wrote. "Both of these kids are just so sweet!"

Gus Robertson, 9

© Instagram Jessica, Jep and Gus love baseball

Jep and Jessica adopted their son Gus in 2016 just after he was born. "We took him home four days after he was born and have loved every single moment with him," Jessica wrote to her website.

Jep says his family was very supportive. "We had 100 percent support just reaching out [to] Willie and Korie," Jep explained to Entertainment Tonight. "I think that's big for our family – reaching out and making sure everyone's taken care of."