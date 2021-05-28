Sadie Robertson shares hilarious videos of 'best friend' husband Christian Huff during labor These two are so cute!

Sadie Robertson has paid a wonderful tribute to her husband, and new father, Christian Huff.

The pair recently became parents to baby girl Honey, and on Friday the Duck Dynasty star took to Instagram to share a series of fun videos of Christian attempting to distract his wife during labor.

The 23-year-old captioned the post: "GOOD NEWS HONEY… YOUR DAD IS MY BEST FRIEND & HE IS GOING TO KEEP US LAUGHING FOREVER!!!"

WATCH: Sadie Robertson shares fun videos of husband Christian Huff

In one video, the 22-year-old Auburn University graduate performs a dance to the sound of the baby's heartbeat, while in another he performs breathing exercises meant for Sadie.

The pair met in July 2018 through Sadie's sister Bella, and married five months after he proposed in June 2019. Sadie previously revealed that the night they met Christian "walked up to me and jokingly mentioned that I had followed everyone in his family but him, which is actually true."

"I had followed his brother and his cousin just because of my sister knowing them, but for some reason I never followed him.”

Sadie and Christian became parents in May

She then chose to follow him, and discovered a direct message he had sent two years prior.

"He had messaged me to encourage me about how encouraged he was to see what God was doing in my life and all this stuff. And he ended it with, ‘And I think you’re the most beautiful girl in the world.’ I was like, ‘Whoa! This dude!'" she told People.

Sadie found fame on Duck Dynasty with her family as a teen, and then appeared on Dancing With The Stars at the age of 17.

The pair wed in November 2019

Her fellow dancers, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro, Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure, and actress Roma Downey, all attended the wedding.

Sadie now hosts the podcast WHOA That's Good, and the community Live Original which aims to spread a message of self-confidence and positivity through Christ.

