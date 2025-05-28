Royal shows off baby bump days after announcing pregnancy

Congratulations were in order for Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg and her husband Nicolas Bagory last week as they confirmed they were preparing to welcome their second child.

The royal has now debuted her baby bump with Alexandra taking part in the closing ceremony for the Octave Celebrations, a religious ceremony dedicated to Our Lady of Luxembourg. In photos shared by the Grand Ducale Court, Alexandra was seen joining other members of the family as they marked the event in the rain.

The 34-year-old dressed in a grey dress with her growing bump visible. Alexandra wore her brunette hair down as she stood alongside her husband, who covered his beloved with a plain umbrella.

A caption on the post read: "This Sunday afternoon, the Grand Ducal Family took part in the procession closing the Octave celebrations, which included groups of numerous pilgrims, worshippers, and members of associations.

"At the end of the procession, the Grand Ducal Family greeted the public from the balcony of the Palace."

Alexandra was also seen on the balcony, standing with Nicolas and Hereditary Duke Guillaume, who carried his son, Prince Charles. Grand Duke Henri sweetly held his grandson, Prince Francois, who was also doted on by his grandmother, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa.

Pregnancy announcement

Alexandra and Nicolas shared their baby news on 22 May, sharing a statement that read: "Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess have the great pleasure of announcing that Princess Alexandra and Mister Nicolas Bagory are expecting their second child."

© Getty Alexandra and Nicolas are expecting their second child

The Court also revealed the expected arrival timeframe, stating: "La naissance est prévue pour l'automne," which translates to "The birth is expected in the autumn."

Both the royal family and the Bagory family are said to be sharing in the happiness of the expectant parents. "The Grand Duke, Grand Duchess and members of both families join in the joy of their children," the statement concluded.

All change

It's a busy time for the Luxembourg royals as Grand Duke Henri prepares to abdicate the throne for his son, Hereditary Duke Guillaume.

According to the Luxembourg government, the Act of Abdication will be signed by Henri on 3 October, alongside the President of the Chamber of Deputies and the Prime Minister. Guillaume will then be sworn in at the Chamber of Deputies and will subsequently make an appearance on the balcony of the Grand Ducal Palace.

© WireImage Henri will abdicate in favour of his son, Guillaume

The government will later host a reception for the institutions and the diplomatic corps. The evening will conclude with a gala dinner at the palace.

The following day, the new Grand Duke of Luxembourg will carry out an array of official engagements in several cities. In the evening, Their Royal Highnesses will travel to the capital where they will marvel at a nocturnal drone show and attend a concert on the Glacis.