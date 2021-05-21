Sadie Robertson makes brave admission one week after birth of baby girl Duck Dynasty star Sadie is a new mom

Sadie Robertson has bravely opened up on the "healing process" one week after giving birth to her daughter.

The Duck Dynasty star shared the life update on Instagram, admitting that the social media platform can be "misleading" at times.

"I am definitely still in the healing process. Haven't really moved in the past 2 + days, and been receiving lots of help from my amazing husband and the grandmas," the new mom shared.

"However I have had the best cuddles ever from the snuggle bug."

MORE: Jessa Duggar shares major family update in sweet new video

Sadie shared an honest update

But Sadie added: "I will say postpartum has been so special in a million ways (truly), but the pain is real and can't just be ignored."

She also shared that she is "learning to be still and accept help so that I can be the best mom I can to my baby girl."

MORE: Perrie Edwards twins with Leigh-Anne Pinnock as they show off baby bumps

Sadie, a Christianity podcast host, shared the joyous news on 11 May that she and husband Christian Huff had welcomed a baby girl.

The 22-year-old is a new mom

"We saw a million little miracles yesterday - the best one being this girl right here... Honey," Sadie captioned the pictures.

"The pure goodness of God. story to come, but I'm way too occupied right now by cuteness."

The 22-year-old and Christian threw a gender reveal party and later teased their baby's name by sharing a picture of a crib and a teddy bear wearing a brown knitted sweater with the word embroidered across the middle.

She previously revealed the name and gender

"Gracious words are like HONEY, sweetness to the soul and health to the body," Sadie shared, quoting the Bible passage Proverbs‬ ‭16:24‬.

"I've always loved this verse. It's made me have a love for the idea of all that honey is. It's a sweet delicacy with a strong healing component."

Read more HELLO! US stories here