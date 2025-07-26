Princess Beatrice's stepson is the same height as grandfather amid emotional reunion overseas

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are just beginning their summer break with their two daughters, Sienna and Athena.

While they haven't shared any photos or details of any holidays, Edoardo's son Wolfie has already jetted off to the United States to enjoy a vacation with his mother, American architect and interior designer, Dara Huang.

Dara shared photos of their time in Florida, which she described as "home sweet home," as Wolfie enjoyed a family reunion with his grandparents. In one photo, he was seen embracing his grandfather in a big hug, as well as posing next to a spaceship together.

As the pair picked out food at the Chinese grocery store, Dara noted how fast her son was growing, with his tall stature making him a similar height to her father.

© Instagram Princess Beatrice's stepson was pictured enjoying an emotional family reunion with his grandfather

"They are basically the same height now. One is shrinking and one is growing. Both make me sad.

"Funny how the beginning and end of life mimic each other, and it's the age in between that takes care of both," she captioned a clip of them engrossed in picking sweet potatoes for dinner.

Emotional family confession

© Instagram The architect and interior designer made an emotional comment about spending time with her ageing parents

Explaining how important the special family time is to her, especially now her parents are ageing, the architect added: "No matter how many fancy places I’ve been to, there’s no place like home.

"I like where I came from. I remember growing up being embarrassed of my parents, but as an adult, I couldn’t be more proud of them. It was because of their love and support and creating a home that took me to where I am today.

© Instagram Dara Huang and her son Wolfie are spending the summer holidays in Florida

"I feel ashamed that I ever thought that their culture or language was not something that I wanted to share. Love my little parents and pains me to see them aging. I wouldn’t change things for a second and sometimes I wish I could freeze time."

She added the hashtag 'American summer', suggesting that Dara and Wolfie plan to spend an extended period of time in the States this summer.

UK homes

When they're in the UK, the pair live in a stunning townhouse in Chelsea with a private walled garden, a roof terrace and a glass lift. It is not located far from Edoardo's family home with Beatrice at St James's Palace, which is near Sienna's school.

During a conversation about Edoardo's £42 million design project in Belgravia for his company Banda Property, The Times reported that he sees the site often when he walks his youngest to school from their grace-and-favour apartment.

The couple also have a country retreat in the Cotswolds when they want to escape city life.

Co-parenting duties

© Aaron Chown/PA Wire/Shutterstock Edoardo co-parents his son Wolfie, with his ex-fiancee Dara Huang

Meanwhile, the proximity of Edoardo's London home to Wolfie's mother also helps the pair coordinate coparenting duties.

Dara gushed their set-up is "easy", adding to Harper’s Bazaar: "Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think: 'The more, the merrier'. I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him."

While Beatrice opened up about being a stepmum to her "bonus son" during the lockdown in 2020, telling HELLO!: "Homeschooling, that was definitely not my forte! Not going to lie. Sadly, I can't blame that on dyslexia.

"But I've felt very lucky to have had the chance to work with my bonus son over the course of the school closures. It was a huge learning curve for all of us."