Nicole Kidman's niece begs 'someone hire me pls' after 'totally stupid' move

Nicole Kidman's niece, Lucia Hawley, has carved out a successful career for herself in the entertainment industry.

But recently she made a huge life decision to quit her job as host of Australia’s 7Bravo, and move from Australia to London.

Taking to her Substack blog, Lucia, 26, detailed how hard the transition has been and practically begged for a new role.

"On June 18, I officially made the move to London," she wrote. "On paper, this is a totally stupid decision, and honestly, frightens me (someone hire me pls)."

Lucia continued: "I do not have a job, and to quote Henry, I am 'risk-averse' which means that my body quite literally rejects the idea of both moving overseas and being unemployed."

Not only that but she had to leave behind her boyfriend and her family.

"Saying goodbye to Henry was incredibly difficult (I am traumatised by airport goodbyes)," she revealed. "Even harder were the goodbyes to my family — I kissed my little brothers through floods of tears, knowing they will probably be a foot taller the next time I see them."

Lucia has been dating Henry for five years and said it's the longest time they ever would have spent apart from one another as he can't move yet due to work commitments.

Many may wonder why she decided to quit Australia if she loves the country and her loved ones so much.

She explained: "Truthfully, the first six months of the year were difficult for me career-wise. I lacked direction and faced numerous rejections in the pursuit of something better. This period was pretty taxing on my confidence, and I eventually began to feel like there was just simply not much left for me in Sydney."

In December, Lucia resigned from her position at Channel Seven and her role was given to former star of The Bachelor, Bella Varelis.

The network said: "Lucia is departing the role at the end of this year to explore other opportunities" after two years with them.

Lucia ended her post with hope as she pondered 'what makes a place home?': "In the most obvious, geographical sense, my home is Sydney," she penned.

"But on a deeper level, I really believe home to be a feeling… Having a strong network of people who support and believe in you is what truly enables you to navigate the world with confidence and self-assurance. To the point that failing can seem so much less inconsequential. Because, if it all fails, you always have home."

HELLO!'s US Managing Editor, Hanna Fillingham, made the big move from London to New York two years ago and her advice for Lucia or anyone else taking the leap, is that "Moving to a new country can be challenging especially at the start as you adjust to a new place — not to mention all the admin that is required. It can seem never ending!

"But it's good to remember the early stages are likely to be the toughest to get through; especially if you don't know many people. But putting yourself out there and saying yes to new opportunities can help make the transition easier. Plan plenty of things to look forward to and remember that the move doesn't have to be forever, only if you want it to be. Make the most of everything your new surroundings have to offer and try to enjoy it!"