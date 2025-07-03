Top baby names that are becoming extinct – check if yours is on the list

Baby name trends are ever-shifting with the times, as evidenced by the recent rise in old-fashioned monikers like Constance and Rosalind.

Yet it appears that UK parents have opted for a move towards more Anglo-style names like Amelia and Lily, rather than non-Western choices like Shakira or Tyrese.

Out of fashion

© Getty Images Some non-Anglo baby names have decreased in popularity

"What we're seeing here is different – entire linguistic origins are fading from UK birth records," said Preply spokesperson Anna Pyshna in an interview with the Daily Mail.

"This is happening even as more children are being born to non-UK-born mothers, pointing to a deeper loss of language diversity, not just changing trends."

She added: "Assimilation plays a part, but our research shows that mispronunciations and negative reactions also push parents to choose names that feel more familiar."

© Getty Images Monikers like Dylan and Lily are growing in popularity

Discrimination against people with non-Anglo names has likely led to UK mothers giving their children more Western monikers, with names like Luna, Conrad, Ruby and Dylan becoming more popular.

"We believe that no one should have to compromise their heritage to be heard or accepted," Anna said.

"By helping people pronounce names correctly, we can support cultural confidence and keep diverse naming traditions alive."

© Getty Other names like Rianna, Shania, Kirk and Sachin have fallen out of favour

The baby names that have lost popularity in recent years are monikers like Shakira, an Arabic name typically associated with the Colombian-Lebanese singer, as well as the Sanskrit name Kieron, which decreased in popularity by 98.3% in the last two decades.

Other names that have fallen out of fashion are Rahul, a Hindi moniker meaning "efficient", "able" and "conqueror of miseries", and Kirsten, a name hailing from Scandinavia meaning "follower of Christ".

Monikers like Rianna, Shania, Nisha, Cheyenne, Kiran, Tia, Fahima and Tayyibah for girls and Faizaan, Jaheim, Kirk, Husnain, Pavan, Kishan and Sachin have also dropped in popularity by a significant amount.

On the rise

Old-fashioned names are making a comeback

According to nameberry.com, the most popular baby names for the summer are monikers like Juniper, Imogen, Vera and Poppy for girls, and Elio, Axel, Leo, Felix, Otto, August and Austin for boys.

As mentioned, old-fashioned names are making a strong comeback according to experts, with Aretha, Wilma, Florence, Lucille, Pearl and Hazel proving incredibly popular.

The revival of these vintage monikers points to a growing search for comfort and stability in the past, experts say. These names may also serve as a tribute to older or deceased family members, and allow their children to stand out from the crowd.

© iStock Names can define how children are perceived by others

Psychologist Leah Levi revealed to HELLO! that a name can even define a child's future and how they are perceived by those around them, making the choice even more important.

"A name is often the first thing people learn about us, and it can influence how we're perceived," she said. "When a name is associated with wealth and success, it can subtly boost a child's confidence, self-esteem, and sense of potential."

"Combined with the Pygmalion effect, where high expectations foster greater achievement, a name can attract more support and encouragement from parents, teachers, and peers," she added. "So if a billionaire name inspires you to believe in your child's potential and support their journey, that alone can make all the difference."