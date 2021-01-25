Meet Sharon Osbourne's daughter Aimee – and find out real reason she stays out of the spotlight Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are doting parents to Aimee, Jack and Kelly

Sharon Osbourne and her family found a new level of fame on The Osbournes, and it can be said that they were the original Kardashians thanks to their successful fly-on-the-wall reality show.

MORE: All the photos inside Sharon Osbourne's jaw-dropping family home

While Sharon and her rock star husband Ozzy Osbourne were joined by their then-teenage children, Jack and Kelly Osbourne, their eldest daughter Aimee opted to stay out of the programme.

What's more, Aimee decided to move out of her family's home after it became too much with the film cameras being around all the time.

Although Aimee is still far more private than her younger siblings and is rarely photographed with her family in public, she is occasionally mentioned by her doting parents, and has since found success as an accomplished musician.

So what do we know about Aimee, and why did she decide to stay out of the spotlight during her younger years? Find out everything we know…

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Watch Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne on The Osbournes

Who is Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's daughter Aimee?

Aimee Osbourne is the oldest daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. The 37-year-old prefers to lead a private life, although has followed in her family's footsteps in the entertainment industry.

MORE: Sharon Osbourne reveals regret about daughter Aimee in rare interview

MORE: Sharon Osbourne looks unrecognisable with rare photo of daughter Aimee

The talented artist is an accomplished singer but in contrast to her father, her genre is synthensiser pop. Her debut single, Raining Gold, was released in 2015, and she has had other hits including Cocaine Style.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's oldest daughter Aimee Osbourne

The star has also dabbled in acting, and appeared in MTV's adaptation of Wuthering Heights in 2003.

Is Aimee Osbourne close to her family?

Aimee is incredibly close to her family, who respect her decision to stay out of the limelight. Proud mum Sharon paid tribute to her three children in December following her battle with coronavirus.

MORE: Sharon Osbourne opens up about family's shocking health scare

MORE: Sharon Osbourne shares stunning poolside photo

The former X Factor judge posted a rare black-and-white photo featuring Aimee, Kelly and Jack as children, and wrote: "Missing these three."

Aimee with her parents and siblings Jack and Kelly Osbourne

Aimee doesn't tend to feature on her family's public Instagram pages, but has been photographed with her family at several entertainment events over the years, including the 21st Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Why was Aimee Osbourne not on The Osbournes?

Aimee decided to take a back seat when her family started filming their reality show The Osbournes in 2002. At the time Aimee was a teenager and she wanted to grow up in private.

Aimee decided not to appear on her family's reality show The Osbournes

Appearing on Q104.3 New York in August, she said: "It definitely worked great for the rest of my family, but for me and who I am, I just knew it was something that I wouldn't have been able to consider realistically.

READ: How coronavirus affected celebrities, from Victoria Beckham to Tom Hanks

"For me personally, for who I am, as far as morally, and also just to give myself a chance to actually develop into a human being as opposed to just being remembered for being a teenager, it didn't really line up with what I saw my future as."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.