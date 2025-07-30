Chrissy Teigen shares moving video of daughter that leaves fans saying the same thing — watch

Chrissy Teigen shared a precious video of her daughter Esti Maxine, two, whom she shares with John Legend, singing the popular lullaby, "You are My Sunshine."

Esti was seen effortlessly singing along to the sweet song as Chrissy joined in on the fun duet. The model's toddler donned a long-sleeve floral shirt, while seated in a comfy booster seat, as she took a pause from sipping on her pouch drink to belt out the festive tune. Check the video out below.

Recommended video You may also like Chrissy Teigen shared adorable video of her daughter Esti Maxine singing

Chrissy captioned the moving clip: "A little song for anyone going through it," with a sunshine emoji. The star's fans quickly joined in on the comments to hype up Esti and her lovely voice. One person wrote: "I did need that, I smiled. I don't do that much these days, thank you littles," with four heart emojis.

A second follower added: "My girl Esti showing how sweet, precious and smart she is to know all the words to the song. I love this little girl." For other doting parents, it brought back nostalgic memories.

One follower commented: "I used to sing this to my youngest to get her to go to sleep. Now she is 18 and going away to school and she asked me to write out 'you are my sunshine.' She came home the other day with a small tattoo with this phrase in my handwriting."

© Getty Images John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are the doting parents of four children

Another person added: "My [favorite] song [that I sung] to my son!! 40 years ago!" Esti is the couple's second girl, and when they welcomed their baby girl two years ago, they both took to social media to share the life-changing news.

© Instagram Chrissy often shares pictures of her children on her social media page

Chrissy wrote on Instagram: "She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier. Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss."

John added: "On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens to our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy. I'm in awe of Chrissy's strength and resilience and I'm so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I'm so, so grateful, but that doesn't seem like a big enough word…"

© Instagram Chrissy believes that it's necessary to spend individual time with each child

The mother-of-four explained that the key to having a thriving bustling household is to provide each child with individual attention.

She shared with Parents: "Absolutely, because they start to sense when you're trying to combine things. If we're like, 'Hey, let's all read one story tonight together,' they're like, 'Uh-huh, we don't want to do that!' You get your [expletive] handed to you. So you have to really give them their individual time."

© Instagram Chrissy is a hands-on mother who loves attending her children's games and performances

Chrissy admitted that it is sometimes difficult to organize separate moments with each child, but it's worth the extra effort and it doesn't go unnoticed in the long run. She continued: "It's important to them and it's important to us to make them feel important and loved. And it's the hardest part for sure, but we try to make sure we do it."