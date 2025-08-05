Tiffany Haddish sparks baby rumors with confusing new photo

Tiffany Haddish, 45, shocked fans after posting a confusing photo yesterday. The Bad Boys: Ride or Die actress shared a photo to her 7.1 million followers where she posed with friend, Jason Lee, a baby, and a stroller with the caption: "Cats out of the bag."

Fans were immediately confused and wondered if this was a baby announcement? Boston Common actress Tasha Smith commented on the post: "What does this mean." Another fan wrote: "Cats still in the bag because we don’t know ish."

"Congratulations!!" another fan commented with laughing emojis. "The baby shower was off the chains."

© Instagram @tiffanyhaddish Tiffany and Jason's confusing Instagram post

Neither Tiffany or Jason have commented on what the post actually means, but fans remembered a conversation the two had about welcoming a baby together. Tiffany appeared on Jason's podcast, Hollywood Unlocked, last November.

"You did promise me you would give me a kid," Jason, who is gay, told Tiffany. "So let me ask you a question. So I had Cardi B here, she’' already said she'll be my kid's godmother. You said you would give me a kid. Are you serious about that?"

"Yeah. I wanted to talk to you about the cost of [that]," Tiffany responded. "Because I said I wanted to do it the old fashioned way. You said no. So I want to talk to you about the cost of [having a baby]."

© Getty Images for Jason Lee/Holly Tiffany and Jason have been friends for years

Tiffany has been open about her desire to adopt a child. During a 2022 interview with Daily Pop, she discussed a trip to Africa that strengthened her desire to adopt.

"I just went to Africa. I was just in Eritrea, and people were trying to give me their kids," Tiffany said. "I was like, 'Hold up now, I gotta get the paperwork right now. I can't just be taking kids with me.'"

She continued: "I don't wanna pay no body to carry my baby neither, 'cause then I have to go through a process of giving myself injections and all that stuff. And I already gave up – here goes something everybody don't know, I'm gonna tell you: When I was 21 I was really hard up for some money and I gave up a bunch of eggs."

© Getty Common and Tiffany dated for about a year

So, it's not too farfetched for watchful fans to think Tiffany's Instagram post is confirmation of these desires.

Tiffany's romantic life

Tiffany recently told Seth Meyers that she's "dating multiple people."

"But one or two from the old roster transferred over to the new roster," she joked. "There's a couple holdovers. I'm running a team here."

Her most recent relationship was with the rapper Common. Tiffany spoke to PEOPLE in 2024 about their relationship: "The only celebrity I've entangled with, it was two years of him chasing me down before I finally was like, 'Okay, let's do something'," she says of her ex. "That was top of 2020, but we met at the beginning of 2018, 2017."

© GC Images Tiffany has yet to comment on the photo

Common is now dating Jennifer Hudson, which Tiffany loudly approves. "I hope they actually get married," she wrote to X about the two.