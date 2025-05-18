Michelle Keegan's baby Palma is so cute in summer-ready outfit

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's daughter Palma may only be two months old, but it seems as though her parents are already turning her into a style icon.

Over the past couple of months, the Brassic star and her TOWIE alum husband have shared many snaps of their adorable baby daughter, and the rest of the family have been dying to get in on the fun.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Mark's younger sister Natalya Wright uploaded a carousel of pictures, many of which featured her baby niece in the most adorable summer outfits.

She kept the caption short and sweet, simply writing: "Life lately," with a string of emojis.

Natalya's followers flooded the comment section with messages of excitement and support, at seeing the 24-year-old's relationship with baby Palma.

One wrote: "You are such a beautiful auntie [red heart emoji]," while another penned: "What a wonderful aunt you are. Magic times."

Fans adored baby Palma's outfit

Michelle's two-month-old looked so cute in her little outfits: in one picture, she sported a pink sun hat and tiny white socks with pink ruffles, while in another candid snap taken from Natalya's point-of-view, baby Palma appeared to be fast asleep on her auntie's chest.

Natalya isn't the only one of Michelle and Mark's relatives to share a new photo of the baby: the Coronation Street star's lookalike cousin Katie posted a picture of little Palma just a few weeks ago.

Michelle and her daughter Palma, with a pink blanket

In the snap, the little one was wearing a beautiful soft-looking babygrow and had a little pink blanket over here – she couldn't look any cuter!

Michelle and Mark welcomed baby Palma in March

The couple first announced that the Brassic actress was pregnant back in December 2024, in a joint Instagram post, where Michelle and Mark were pictured together on the shores of Palma.

Holding her blossoming baby bump, the expecting mother was wearing a low-rise flowy white skirt and an off-the-shoulder sweater. Meanwhile, Mark, who was facing away from the camera, was pictured in an off-white linen ensemble.

Three months later, on 12 March, Michelle confirmed the arrival of the pair's baby daughter, sharing the news on Instagram alongside a beautiful black and white photograph, as well as revealing their chosen name.

She wrote: "Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl [white love heart emoji]. Palma Elizabeth Wright 06.03.25."