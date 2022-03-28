Simu Liu and Tiffany Haddish made Canada a very funny part of the 2022 Oscars The 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' star and stand-up comedian could not stop joking about Mounties and more

Canada got its moment to shine – in a very hilarious way – thanks to our very own Simu Liu and American comedian Tiffany Haddish at the 2022 Oscars.

The two appeared on stage together to present the award for Best International Feature Film and Mississauga, Ont.-raised Simu looked very patriotic in a red and white Omega suit with a black bowtie.

How incredible did Simu look in this suit?! Photo: © Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The duo began their bit with Tiffany remarking that there were "two superheroes" on the stage and quipping that Simu had been in Marvel movies and "I'm Tiffany Haddish!"

From there, Simu joked the opportunity to present the award for Best International Feature Film was "particularly exciting for him."

"I come from a country, that for many Americans, may seem exotic and different... Canada," he joked.

"Parlez-vous français?" Tiffany responded.

Tiffany and Simu presented the award for Best International Feature Film to Ryusuke Hamaguchi for Drive My Car. Photo: © Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Simu's response was, hilariously, a Labelle reference. If you know the song, you know its chorus is in French.

"I didn't even know that France was in Canada! That is crazy!" Tiffany replied, before adding she had a "thing for Canadians."

"I like that circle bacon they've got, the men with the jackets that ride on moose with the hats, that Molson beer, the accents..." she said, making a pretty good list. We'd add bagged milk and Timbits (no, they're not called donut holes).

The two continued to banter before listing the nominees and announcing the winner was Drive My Car.

It's safe to say Tiffany and Simu's skit went down very well, since fans were loving it on social media.

"Petitioning for Tiffany Haddish and Simu Liu to star together in a rom com," Keith Lam tweeted.

"Tiffany Haddish and Simu Liu rom-com immediately, please," another wrote.

"Seriously, @SimuLiu and @TiffanyHaddish should either present or host together again," a proud Canadian wrote.

We LOVED this skit and would also love to see these two together in a film! Someone please make it happen.