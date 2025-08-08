Princess Eugenie's 'extraordinary' £3.6m Portugal home set to welcome famous newcomer

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's gorgeous home in Portugal is part of one of the most lavish, luxurious complexes along the Alentejan coastal strip, where prices start at £3.6 million.

The couple's Portuguese villa is one of their two homes, where they live alongside a slew of famous residents, including the likes of Christian Louboutin – but it seems that they're set for yet another A-list neighbour.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie and her family spend a lot of time in Portugal

It has been reported that Max Verstappen and his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, have bought land at Penheirinho Comporta, according to the Daily Mail.

The 27-year-old and his girlfriend, who recently welcomed their first child together, are supposedly intending to build a property on the complex, which also features a championship golf course and a spa.

Princess Eugenie is a huge F1 fan

According to Jenni McKnight, HELLO!'s US Lifestyle Editor, who is also an eagle-eyed F1 follower: "Princess Eugenie and her husband are avid F1 fans, and they already have a relationship with Red Bull racing, the team for whom Max races."

She points out that the pair were guests of the team in Abu Dhabi back in 2021, adding: "I imagine they will be very excited to have four-time world champion Max Verstappen as their neighbour."

© Instagram Max and his girlfriend Kelly are reportedly moving into the same complex

Given that Max also owns a private jet, he might even be able to give the royal couple a lift home after a race one day!

Penheirinho Comporta is incredibly lavish

According to the complex's website: "Pinheirinho is the place where landscape and lifestyle blend in peace, from the golden coastline to the towering pines", allowing access to open water and greenery that the nature-loving Princess Eugenie certainly appreciates.

The coastal community also invites its residents to "relax into the rhythm of nature, reconnect with those you love, seek adventure and lose yourself in that dreamy space between sun and shadow".

© Instagram / aydafieldwilliams Princess Eugenie recently welcomed Ayda and Robbie Williams to her Portugal home

The website also states that: "At Pinheirinho, every day brings the extraordinary, and you want for nothing" – I, for one, don't think you can get much more extraordinary than rustic charm, coastal beauty and endless greenery all in one place!

Princess Eugenie's Portugal home

Though the couple split their time between their Kensington Palace home, Ivy Cottage, and their Portuguese villa, they first moved out to Europe when Jack began working for property developers, Discovery Land Company, in 2022.

Princess Eugenie, who occasionally shares the odd family snap from her beach visits, opened up about how much her sons love the ocean in an exclusive interview with HELLO!.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie spends a lot of time on the beach with her sons

"They love swimming," the 35-year-old revealed about her two boys, August and Ernest.

"The sea in Portugal's a little bit rougher," she added, "so we've got our feet in, but Augie is a fish. He literally loves it and we have whales and dolphins all across the walls."