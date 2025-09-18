Princess Beatrice set for private family celebrations this weekend

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, are set for a weekend of family celebrations as their eldest daughter, Sienna, turned four years old on 18 September. Beatrice, who is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, prefers to keep her family life away from the spotlight, so no details about a celebration have been shared. However, from the moments of family life we have seen, Beatrice is a devoted mother, so we can imagine the whole family getting together to mark Sienna's big day this weekend.

Beatrice, 37, is also a mother to daughter Athena, whom she and Edoardo, 41, welcomed in January this year. The family are also a proud blended family as Edoardo is a father to his son, Christopher 'Wolfie' Woolfe, aged nine, whom he shares with Dara Huang. Beatrice and Edoardo reside with their girls at an impressive farmhouse in a secluded part of the Cotswolds, an area that has become a playground of the elite who adore exclusivity in the countryside, while Wolfie splits his time between his parents' properties.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Princess Beatrice and Edoardo at Royal Ascot in 2022

A family home perfect for festivities

Edoardo and Beatrice's £3.5 million home, which they moved into in 2021, is likely the perfect place to host some special festivities for their eldest daughter. The property boasts six bedrooms and provides a sanctuary for the family during the summer break.

From what we know about their property, the house suits Beatrice and her little ones perfectly with its sprawling gardens, swimming pool, tennis courts and multiple reception rooms. And with Edoardo's expertise as a luxury architect and interior designer, the inside of the home, which boasts reception rooms and a generously sized kitchen, is likely stunningly decorated while also reflecting their family's close bond and togetherness.

© Instagram Beatrice and Edoardo will no doubt mark their daughter's birthday with a special and private family occasion

The layout of Beatrice and Edoardo's property remains under wraps, but there are more details about the structure that give us clues about how the couple likes to spend time at home. It's been reported that the couple have an on-site outhouse, just like their cousins Zara and Mike Tindall.

© Instagram The couple married in 2020 and are parents to Sienna, Athena and Christopher 'Wolfie' Woolfe

The extra space, which also has extra bedrooms, is perfect for when relatives like Beatrice's sister Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank come to visit, or when hosting family gatherings at their famous "party barn" on Christmas and other special occasions.

We can only imagine how handy the space would be for this weekend, keeping away from the September rain while also celebrating their little one's special day.