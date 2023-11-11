Strictly's Dianne Buswell's baby plans with boyfriend Joe Sugg

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have been dating since they met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, and with their fans so invested in their relationship, they've often been asked about their plans to get married or start a family.

The professional dancer and the YouTuber have opened up on several occasions about their hopes to have children one day, especially since becoming a proud auntie. See their confessions…

When Dianne began an Instagram Q&A with fans in July 2023, the topic of children came up and she replied: "We love being aunty and uncle for our beautiful nieces and nephew for now, but yes one day we would love it."

She added a photo of her and Joe with their niece Zofia, whom Dianne's brother Andrew welcomed with Melissa Lejman in August 2021. The couple are expecting another baby in May 2024.

© Instagram The couple met on Strictly in 2018

Joe Sugg's sister Zoe also gave birth to a daughter called Ottilie in August 2021, and their second child is due in December 2023.

After finding out her brother's news, an ecstatic Dianne couldn't hide her excitement. "I can't deal, you're going to be the best big sis! and I'm gonna be an aunty to another beautiful niece or nephew congrats @buzzballz1 @melskilejman," she wrote.

The native Australian dancer is very close to her family, despite their distance. She has revealed that spending time with her adorable young family members has made her a little broody. In response to another fan, she shared a picture of her niece Zofia and admitted: "I have to say yes hahah I just love kids so much! How can I not [get broody] seeing this little angel."

Dianne confirmed her plans to welcome a little girl or boy one day during an interview with HELLO! in 2022. "I definitely see children in my future. One day, I'd love to [start a family], for sure. I love kids," she confessed.

WATCH: Strictly's Dianne Buswell's reaction to planning a family with boyfriend Joe Sugg

Becoming parents is also something that Joe wants, she told Women's Health. "Joe is the most supportive person. I'd love to have a family one day, and I know Joe would love a family too. That would be our dream one day," Dianne said.

Joe's Halloween outfit confused fans

Joe shocked fans in October 2023 after seemingly holding up a pregnancy scan photo – prompting fans to assume it was a baby announcement. It turns out that the star was taking inspiration from the 1970s film Alien for his Gilbert Kane Halloween costume.

Clearing up the confusion, he told his YouTube followers: "I didn't think anyone would believe that it was a baby announcement. Even some close friends messaged me privately and were like 'omg I genuinely thought for a second that was a child announcement'.

"For me, I was going: 'Do you really think that one - I would do a baby announcement post without my girlfriend in the post as well and not share it with her? And two - do you really think I would announce that we were having a child with a plastic Alien wrapped around my head?'

"To which everybody, including my friends and family, all said: 'Yes, that's a very Joe Sugg thing to do', which I'd like to point out, no, no it's not, I would not announce a child…it would be on the shortlist."

The couple have reportedly upsized their home, allowing them plenty of space if they were to become parents. According to the Mail Online, they swapped their former four-bedroom detached home – which they listed for £1.35 million earlier this year – for a five-bedroom Brighton property worth £3.5 million, which was formerly owned by football player, Lewis Dunk.

