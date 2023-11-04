Joe Sugg reveals family's reaction to Halloween 'baby announcement'

Joe Sugg revealed how his close friends and family reacted after they believed he and his Strictly Come Dancing girlfriend, Dianne Buswell were expecting their first baby on Friday in a candid video.

The 32-year-old sent everyone wild on Tuesday evening when he shared a photo of a sonogram of an alien as part of his Halloween costume, which was inspired by the 1970s film Alien. But it turns out the scan at first glance appeared genuine, and the costume faux pas left everyone, including his nearest and dearest thinking he was a dad-to-be.

Clearing up the confusion on his YouTube channel, he explained: "I didn't think anyone would believe that it was a baby announcement. Even some close friends messaged me privately and were like 'omg I genuinely thought for a second that was a child announcement'.

"For me, I was going: 'Do you really think that one - I would do a baby announcement post without my girlfriend in the post as well and not share it with her? And two - do you really think I would announce that we were having a child with a plastic Alien wrapped around my head?'

To which everybody, including my friends and family, all said: 'Yes, that's a very Joe Sugg thing to do', which I'd like to point out, no, no it's not, I would not announce a child…it would be on the shortlist."

The photos in question saw him and his pals having a blast during their spooky celebrations, and alongside the images, he wrote: "This year for Halloween I went as Gilbert Kane from the movie Alien and.. SURPRISE!! little one coming soon [pink heart emoji]. I'm 'Bursting' with excitement…" alongside an alien emoji.

But despite the false alarm, he and Dianne have previously opened up about wanting to become parents in the future.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! in 2018, Dianne explained: "I definitely see children in my future. One day, I'd love to [start a family], for sure. I love kids."

Dianne also previously told Women's Health: "Joe is the most supportive person. I'd love to have a family one day, and I know Joe would love a family too. That would be our dream one day."

If one thing is for sure, it's that when the time is right Joe and Dianne would make the most incredible parents if their relationship with their adoring nieces and nephews is anything to go by.

The pair have the sweetest connection to Zophia, Dianne's brother's daughter, and Ottilie, Joe's Youtuber sister, Zoe Sugg's daughter.