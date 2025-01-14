Mark Wahlberg's sweetest family photos with four kids

Mark Wahlberg is a very proud family man and shares four children with his wife of almost 16 years, Rhea Durham.

The Family Plan actor, 53, admitted his "most important role" is being a father to Ella, 21, Michael, 18, Brendan, 16, and Grace, 15, and while it has its challenges, he strives to be the best parent he can be.

"I want to give my kids the world, but I also want them to appreciate everything, to succeed, to be good people, to enjoy life," he previously said of his parenting style. "This is my most important role. If I fail at this, I fail at everything."

Mark was so adamant about giving his kids a "better life", that he relocated his family from LA to Las Vegas in 2022 – and they have been "thriving" ever since.

"To be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams – whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer – this made a lot more sense for us," he said on The Talk in October 2022.

Giving his kids "a fresh start" worked wonders, with Mark telling E! News in April 2023: "They love Vegas. I spent lots of time in LA pursuing my interests and my career, and now it's time for them to pursue theirs. Everybody is thriving there, it's been great."

See below for Mark Wahlberg's sweetest family photos with his beloved children…

1/ 10 © Getty Early beginnings Mark doesn't hide his children from the public eye, and they frequently joined him and their mom on red carpets at an early age – something they still do today.





2/ 10 © Instagram Family vacations Ever since they were toddlers, Mark and Rhea have been enjoying vacations with their children, who look so adorable in this throwback shared in 2024.



3/ 10 © Getty Hollywood Walk of Fame Mark had his biggest supporters by his side when he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010.



4/ 10 © Getty Images Supportive kids Three of Mark and Rhea's four children joined him on the red carpet for the premiere of his 2024 film The Union, proving just how much they still support their dad. Daughter Ella had a good excuse for missing the premiere as she was away at college.



5/ 10 © Instagram Towering sons Mark and Rhea have been eclipsed by their two sons, Michael and Brendan, who now tower over their parents.



6/ 10 © Instagram Family celebrations Mark's kids haven't outgrown spending time with their parents and often celebrate big occasions with them, most recently New Year's Eve.



7/ 10 © Instagram Holiday card The talented family looks adorable in their 2024 Christmas card, with Mark and his son Brendan looking more like twins in their baseball caps.



8/ 10 © Instagram Viva Las Vegas Living in Las Vegas certainly looks good on the Wahlberg family. Mark was over the moon to be surrounded by all his kids during Thanksgiving last year.



9/ 10 © Instagram Family passions Mark and Rhea appear to have picked up their daughter Grace's love of horses and are extremely proud of her dedication to becoming an equestrian, despite Mark once joking she has picked "the most expensive sport possible".

