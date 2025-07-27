Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Mark Wahlberg's equestrian teen leaves mom Rhea in tense state with latest update
Subscribe
Mark Wahlberg's equestrian teen leaves mom Rhea in tense state with latest update
Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham© Getty Images

Mark Wahlberg's equestrian daughter Gracie leaves mom Rhea in tense state with latest update

The former Marky Mark shares four children with his Victoria's Secret model wife

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Mark and Rhea Wahlberg have four very talented children, who've inherited a lot of their parents' skills, although one setting herself apart with her unique prowess is their youngest.

The couple share Ella, 21, Michael, 19, Brendan, 16, and youngest Grace, 15, with the latter being a professional equestrian and show jumper who has proven to be quite a competitive beast as she gets older and gains more experience.

Grace is a prolific rider, working with several ranches nationwide and already boasting nearly 35,000 followers on her personal social media page, and her newest accomplishments are already leaving her mom breathless.

Grace Wahlberg tends to one of her horses in a photo shared on Instagram© Instagram
Mark and Rhea's youngest daughter Grace is a professional show jumper

Rhea, 47, took to her Instagram page with a video of Grace riding in the Traverse City Horse Shows, where she placed second in the classic with her horse Chow, and later won with her horse Cheeto.

The clip captured some of Grace's jumps over the hurdles, which can range from 4'11" to 5'3" tall, and each jump was punctured by Rhea's tense gasps, her anxious responses, and quiet cheers of "Yes!" as she successfully completed her run.

Mark, 54, proudly took to the comments section with several applause, heart and flame emojis for his daughter, with other fans echoing her nervous responses to seeing Grace's jumps as well.

View post on Instagram
 

"Your baby girl is amazing!!! Nice job Grace," one enthused, with another saying: "Fabulous!! I remember when my daughter get it at that age, hard on the mother's nerves!!!!"

A third also added: "The 5th jump, wow just WOW," with a fourth writing: "Holy moly, @byrheawahlberg. Had to hold my breath on this jump off. This mare looks like she is very challenging to ride. I think I need a Xanax after that round."

Brendan Joseph Wahlberg, Grace Margaret Wahlberg, Mark Wahlberg, Rhea Durham, Michael Wahlberg and Sunni Gaines attend "The Union" premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on August 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
The couple also share oldest daughter Ella (not pictured) and sons Michael and Brendan

Mark previously spoke with People about his daughter's intense regimen as an equestrian, mirroring his own discipline when it came to his fitness, saying she was most "like me."

"She works out now. She's an equestrian. She now wants to go up in meters and to be a Grand Prix Jumper. She's got to train," he told the publication when she was just 13.

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham with their four children Michael, Grace, Brendan and Ella for the family's Thanksgiving dinner at Nobu, Las Vegas, shared on Instagram© Instagram
The family moved from Los Angeles to Las Vegas in 2022

While his other three kids also are very athletic, especially Michael, who enjoys weightlifting and trains in competitive jiu-jitsu, Grace takes things to a whole other level when it comes to caring for her horses.

"She's doing things that my other kids are kind of now starting to think, 'Well, we've got to start doing something because she's got it all figured out, what she wants to do and how she wants to do it'," he continued. "And she's doing the work."

Grace Wahlberg captured horseback riding in a photo shared by mom Rhea Durham on Instagram© Instagram
"She does not mess around. If you've even [thought] about getting her there late or missing something, it's a big problem."

In 2022, the Wahlberg family moved their home base from California to Las Vegas. "I called her this morning at like 10 o'clock," Mark explained. "I wanted to catch her before she left to go to the barn. She was already at the barn on the horse. So she's got my work ethic for sure."

"She does not mess around. If you've even [thought] about getting her there late or missing something, it's a big problem."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham are beach-ready in Fiji

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Parenting
See more
Read More