Mark and Rhea Wahlberg have four very talented children, who've inherited a lot of their parents' skills, although one setting herself apart with her unique prowess is their youngest.

The couple share Ella, 21, Michael, 19, Brendan, 16, and youngest Grace, 15, with the latter being a professional equestrian and show jumper who has proven to be quite a competitive beast as she gets older and gains more experience.

Grace is a prolific rider, working with several ranches nationwide and already boasting nearly 35,000 followers on her personal social media page, and her newest accomplishments are already leaving her mom breathless.

© Instagram Mark and Rhea's youngest daughter Grace is a professional show jumper

Rhea, 47, took to her Instagram page with a video of Grace riding in the Traverse City Horse Shows, where she placed second in the classic with her horse Chow, and later won with her horse Cheeto.

The clip captured some of Grace's jumps over the hurdles, which can range from 4'11" to 5'3" tall, and each jump was punctured by Rhea's tense gasps, her anxious responses, and quiet cheers of "Yes!" as she successfully completed her run.

Mark, 54, proudly took to the comments section with several applause, heart and flame emojis for his daughter, with other fans echoing her nervous responses to seeing Grace's jumps as well.

"Your baby girl is amazing!!! Nice job Grace," one enthused, with another saying: "Fabulous!! I remember when my daughter get it at that age, hard on the mother's nerves!!!!"

A third also added: "The 5th jump, wow just WOW," with a fourth writing: "Holy moly, @byrheawahlberg. Had to hold my breath on this jump off. This mare looks like she is very challenging to ride. I think I need a Xanax after that round."

© Getty Images The couple also share oldest daughter Ella (not pictured) and sons Michael and Brendan

Mark previously spoke with People about his daughter's intense regimen as an equestrian, mirroring his own discipline when it came to his fitness, saying she was most "like me."

"She works out now. She's an equestrian. She now wants to go up in meters and to be a Grand Prix Jumper. She's got to train," he told the publication when she was just 13.

© Instagram The family moved from Los Angeles to Las Vegas in 2022

While his other three kids also are very athletic, especially Michael, who enjoys weightlifting and trains in competitive jiu-jitsu, Grace takes things to a whole other level when it comes to caring for her horses.

"She's doing things that my other kids are kind of now starting to think, 'Well, we've got to start doing something because she's got it all figured out, what she wants to do and how she wants to do it'," he continued. "And she's doing the work."

In 2022, the Wahlberg family moved their home base from California to Las Vegas. "I called her this morning at like 10 o'clock," Mark explained. "I wanted to catch her before she left to go to the barn. She was already at the barn on the horse. So she's got my work ethic for sure."

"She does not mess around. If you've even [thought] about getting her there late or missing something, it's a big problem."