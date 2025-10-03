Isla Fisher shares perks of co-parenting after finalizing $75m divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen

Isla Fisher is looking at the positives of ending her almost 14-year marriage to Sacha Baron Cohen. The former couple secretly split in 2023 but didn't announce the news publicly until April last year, finalizing their divorce this June. In the wake of their split, Isla and Sacha now co-parent their three children, which has allowed the actress to return to work after what she called a parental "power pause," during which she dedicated more time to raising their kids than working on film sets.

"It's amazing to me that at this point in my life I've got this opportunity, in a positive way, to reinvent what the last act of my life is now from the ground up," she told The Australian, admitting that she loved returning to work. Isla admitted that she didn't fall out of love with acting; she just wanted to be more present for her kids, and fortunately, she can now do both because of co-parenting.

"For most parents, we focus on our kids, and it's so divine and magical and so absorbing, but now I have some time where the kids aren't with me, so I get some time to think about what the future might hold for me," Isla, who has four films due out either this year or next, added.

In June, Isla and Sacha confirmed they had finalized their $75 million divorce, 14 months after they announced their split. "Our divorce has now been finalised," they said in a joint message to their Instagram Stories. "We are proud of all we've achieved together and, continuing our great respect for each other, we remain friends and committed to co-parenting our wonderful children. We ask for the media to continue to respect our children's privacy."

© Getty Images Isla says co-parenting with Sacha has allowed her to return properly to acting

Isla and Sacha were married for almost 14 years and shocked fans when they announced last year that they had quietly separated in 2023. The former couple shared a joint statement on their Instagram Stories to announce their split on April 5, 2024, alongside a photo of them wearing tennis outfits while cuddling.

© Instagram Isla and Sacha announced their split via a statement on Instagram

© Instagram Isla and Sacha also shared a joint statement announcing their divorce was finalized

The statement read: "After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change, we forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."

© Getty Images Sacha and Isla co-parent their three kids

Earlier this year, Isla admitted that she is "not ready" to date again, choosing instead to focus on making movies. "That's not on my to-do list. I'm not ready to think about any of that," she told The Sunday Times. She also explained how she used her parents' split when she was nine years old as a "blueprint" for her and Sacha's separation. "It was very harmonious; I don't ever remember them fighting about anything… they were very inclusive of each other."