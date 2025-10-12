Nicole Kidman's son Connor Cruise appears in new photo in glimpse of life away from the spotlight

Connor Cruise has a routine he likes to stick to — largely away from the spotlight. On Saturday, October 11, the reclusive son of exes Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman shared a glimpse into his weekend, revealing that it was spent partaking in one of his favorite hobbies: golfing. In addition to the 30-year-old, the Mission: Impossible actor and the To Die For actress, who were married from 1990 to 2001, also adopted daughter Bella Cruise, 32, during their time together; she lives in London.

Over the weekend, Connor took to Instagram and shared a rare glimpse into his Saturday, revealing it was spent golfing at one of his go-to golf courses, the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, near his home base of Clearwater, where his father Tom has previously owned and managed property.

© Instagram Connor frequents the Pelican Golf Club

Connor, an avid golfer, shared a photo posing with three other friends, wearing a printed, blue collared shirt over a white long-sleeve covering his tattoos, paired with white bermuda shorts. Though Connor is typically very private and stays largely away from the spotlight, his occasional posts on Instagram are not unlike his latest, pictures of him out golfing, or fishing with friends.

He keeps his photos largely to his Instagram Stories, however at the beginning of this year, he shared his first post to his feed in almost two years. In January, he posted a photo with a friend as they enjoyed a day out golfing also at the Pelican Golf Club, his first post since April 29, 2023. In it, he was sporting a gray puffer jacket, paired with a ribbed, navy blue beanie and reflective sports glasses.

In addition to Connor and Bella, Tom, who is largely based in London these days, also shares daughter Suri, 19, with ex-wife Katie Holmes, to whom he was married from 2006 to 2012. Though Tom is believed to still have a relationship with his two eldest kids, it is understood that he does not have a relationship with Suri, and the two have not been seen in public together since 2012, when he and Katie divorced.

© Instagram The 30-year-old is an avid golfer

Suri was raised in New York City by her mom, who is still based there, and is soon heading into her second year of college at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Though Katie has always shied away from sharing much about her personal life and details about Suri, she did open up about her departure for college, telling Town & Country: "I'm proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her and I'm happy. I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It's exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."

© Johnny Dalla Libera/Shutterstock Connor at Milan Fashion Week in 2023

Meanwhile Nicole, after her marriage to Tom, went on to marry New Zealand country singer Keith Urban, however the two recently split after almost 20 years of marriage. Several reports claimed that the idea to separate came from Keith, 57, who'd been living separately from Nicole, 58, since earlier this summer.

© Getty Images With Tom in 2011

The former couple, parents to daughters Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14, had several conflicting work commitments keeping them apart this summer, between Keith's worldwide tour in support of his album, High, and Nicole's various projects such as Practical Magic 2 and the newest season of Big Little Lies.