Kaley Cuoco and her 'sweetest little family' celebrate fall – see photos

Kaley Cuoco, 39, just shared the cutest photos of her family enjoying the fall weather. The Big Bang Theory actress posted a series of snaps of her fiancé Tom Pelphrey, 43, and their two-year-old daughter Matilda at a pumpkin patch. The mom-of-one wrote to her 7.8 million Instagram followers: "Is it really fall, if you don't take pics like this?! My sweetest little family, I can't take it." Kaley and her family enjoyed moments at the pumpkin patch and maybe even started a new family tradition.

Kaley met Tom in April 2022 at the Ozark premiere and later told USA Today: "I heard his voice and I turned around, and it was like my life was over or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight." The couple went public a month later after Tom wrote to Instagram: "It is all so familiar and possible. It is too simple that there is this much good in the world and you don't know how to have it."

Over three years later, Kaley and Tom are parents to Matilda and enjoying every part of it. Keep scrolling to see moments from their fall trip to the pumpkin patch.

© Instagram Kaley, Tom, and Matilda sit on pumpkins The family posed in the middle of the pumpkin patch, sitting on two giant pumpkins. Matilda, who is only two, looked even tinier next to the large gourd.

© Instagram Matilda was dressed to impress The adorable toddler wore a matching light pink sweatsuit embellished with purple hearts. Matilda has blonde hair like her mom and wore it pinned back.

© Instagram Kaley is a doting mom The Flight Attendant actress made sure to capture the cute moments. She snapped an adorable photo of Matilda holding a pumpkin and wrote in her caption: "Me always trying to get the shot lol."

© Instagram An intimate shot of the couple Kaley shared a photo of her and Tom all snuggled up, showing off her engagement ring. The couple announced their engagement on August 14, 2024 with a photo of Kaley holding up her left hand captioned: "Amazing weekend."