Kaley Cuoco is radiant in unconventional dress for seaside wedding photo

Kaley Cuoco, 37, gave us a lesson in wedding guest dressing as she joined her partner Tom Pelphrey, 41, for a seaside photo.

"Wedding love," the Big Bang Theory actress captioned the snap, which saw her wear a black ruched dress. The versatile hue has caused debates in the past, since some have claimed it's too funerial to wear to a wedding, while others have said it's a timeless staple, especially in winter.

Kaley layered chunky gold necklaces to add a touch of glamor and wore glowing makeup including soft gold eyeshadow and rose blusher. However, she was clearly most proud of her DIY hair, which she styled into a sleek updo secured with a bow claw clip.

© Instagram Kaley showed off her wedding guest hair

"But wait once again I am a fricken hair influencer. Look what I did! Got this clip on @amazon. Should I link it? Lol is that what the cool kids do?!"

This comes just weeks after the Flight Attendant actress rocked another very impressive wedding guest look in September 2023, which she expertly put together herself. Kaley looked effortlessly chic in a gorgeous Reformation white wedding guest dress covered in a pink floral print with tie straps, a sweetheart neckline and a ruffled hem.

© Instagram The Big Bang Theory actress pointed out her wedding guest hair in September

She paired her frock, which was the $348 'Jasen Dress', with another intricate updo, telling fans: "I would like everyone to know my late night hair tutorial obsession worked. I did my own hair!!! Look at this hair people." She turned to the side to offer a profile view of her gold claw clip securing her blonde hair in a sleek twist.

Kaley met fellow actor Tom during the premiere of the final season of Ozark in April 2022 and the pair were set up by their mutual manager. They welcomed a baby girl called Matilda in March 2023, but Kaley – who was previously married to Ryan Sweeting and Karl Cook – has ruled out getting married again.

© Getty Tom and Kaley are parents to daughter Matilda

"Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover," she told Glamour in 2022. "I will never get married again. I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again."

