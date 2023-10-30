Kaley Cuoco reveals why baby daughter Matilda has 'different' relationship with dad Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco and her partner Tom Pelphrey are developing their own individual approaches to parenthood.

The Big Bang Theory alum, 37, and the Ozark actor, 41, both became first-time parents back in April, when they welcomed daughter Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey shortly before their first anniversary together.

Since becoming parents, the couple haven't shied away from sharing adorable glimpses into baby Matilda's first few months, plus their own candid stories of adjusting to life as a family-of-three, and the first-time mom gave insight into how they differ.

Speaking with E! News, Kaley said that her daughter's relationship with Tom is "different," and she is such a daddy's girl "she'll get almost kind of shy."

"Any time Tom would talk," she continued, adding: "She searches for his voice everywhere."

Kaley also shared she's getting more and more comfortable with parenting everyday, and joked: "Tom also laughs because he says that I pass that baby around like a sack of potatoes," noting: "And that he still holds her like she can't hold her head up."

Little Matilda was born in April

She added that baby Matilda "knows mom and dad are quite different in how they handle her," but that it "works very well."

Kaley, known for her love of animals, particularly her brood of dogs, recently launched a line of clean dog products, Oh Norman, inspired by her beloved late dog Norman.

Kaley and Tom started dating in May of 2022

She also opened up to the outlet about how much it means to her that her daughter already shares her love of pets, and said: "My kid is so amazing, but being able to raise her around all of our animals in such a healthy way has been so special," adding: "It's been incredible."

Plus, while Kaley and Tom may have their hands full with Matilda plus pets Ruby, Opal, King, and Blue, the two already are thinking of expanding their family even more.

Baby Matilda is definitely a daddy's girl

Speaking on the Smartless podcast earlier this year, when asked whether she hopes to have more kids in the future, she answered with an adamant: "Yeah, we do."

The couple are also loving parents to several pups

She also remembered having the same certainty when she and Tom first learned they were expecting, and recalled: "We got pregnant two months in," adding that despite the whirlwind nature of it all, her and Tom are "like, boom, boom, boom. We're in sync."

The doting mom further explained: "We're not 20 anymore," and recalled: "We were like, 'We doing this or not?'"

