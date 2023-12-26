Kaley Cuoco's adorable daughter Matilda marks milestone holiday with famous mom, dad Tom Pelphrey

Big baby milestone! It's been a year of milestones for Kaley Cuoco, partner Tom Pelphrey and especially their baby daughter Matilda. The Hollywood couple's first child, born March 30 of this year, experienced her first-ever Christmas, and the Big Bang Theory actress made sure to document the precious memories via Instagram.

On Christmas Eve, Kaley, 38, posted to her feed a hilarious relatable pic of a crying Matilda sitting on Santa's lap, with Mrs. Claus beaming beside them and the family's dogs King and Miss Opal tussling in front. (A festival pickup truck carrying Christmas presents is parked behind them in the elaborate photo op.) "It’s the most wonderful time of the year!" reads the tongue-in-cheek caption.

© Instagram

Next up, on Christmas Day, the Flight Attendant star shared a series of heartwarming pics and video. On her feed, Kaley's nearly 8 million followers ogled over a darling evening holiday family portrait in front of a Christmas tree: Held in her dad's arms, Matilda wore a seasonally appropriate green tulle dress, green-and-white striped socks and a black headband; her mom and dad, 41, both wore chic all-black for the casual snap.

© Instagram

Kaley's friends and fans couldn't get enough of the de facto holiday card. "WoW", wrote Sharon Stone with a heart-faced emoji, while Alyssa Milano gushed "Beautiful family." Actor Jerry O'Connell also chimed in, writing "Awww! Merry Merry," with other commenters writing "Perfection. Love you guys" and "Love you all to pieces." A few marveled and chuckled over Matilda's instant charisma: "Those little legs!" and "Baby is kinda shocked in every photo"

Kaley also documented a magical Christmas morning on her stories. The adorable family of three accessorized in matching Santa-themed pajamas by Posh Peanut, and the first-time parents give Matilda, nicknamed Tildy, a smooch on each cheek. (A closeup of the same moments offers a hilarious pic of Matilda's smushed face mid-kiss.)

One of Matilda's big-ticket item presents on Christmas morning was evidently a Barbie-esque pink convertible car, and in a video, with Elvis Presley's rendition of "Here Comes Santa Claus" she giggles and coos as she rides back and forth on her new wheels.

Kaley and Tom are evidently huge fans of Christmas, as their tree has been up for over a month since Thanksgiving, when the Emmy-nominated star shared footage from Tildy's first-ever Thanksgiving inside their $5.2 million L.A.-area home.

"Grateful is an understatement!” she wrote with pics at the time. “We are so thankful for our amazing, loving families and this little bundle of heaven. Tildy’s first Thanksgiving was perfect!”