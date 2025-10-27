Meet Katy Perry's 2 musical siblings who stay out of the spotlight

While pop superstar Katy Perry may now be in the news for her budding romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to her family, she's still just "Katheryn." The singer was born Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, taking on the name Katy Perry using her mother's maiden name, and started out her career as a gospel and christian rock singer under the name Katy Hudson. In 2008, she finally released her debut album with her now-stage name, One of the Boys, and bolstered by a slew of top-ten hits out the gate, the rest is pop history.

The star celebrated her 41st birthday on Saturday, October 25, and while she was caught on her Parisian date night with her new politician love interest, she remains just as close with her family, who often accompany her on the road as well. Katy is the middle child of Pentecostal pastors Keith and Mary Hudson.

She has an older sister, Angela Hudson, plus a younger brother, David Hudson. Not only did all three siblings grow up experiencing the same Christian faith and culture, they all also share a musical inclination. "Katy is a middle child, so she always tried to stand out," Angela told Rolling Stone. "Our whole family is like that, in a way. We love entertaining people, putting on a show."

Here's all you need to know about Katy's sister Angela and her brother David, what they're up to now, and their own family lives…

© Getty Images Katy Perry and Angela Hudson Angela Hudson, 42 Angela Hudson was born in December 1982 to Keith and Mary, growing up in Santa Barbara with her two younger siblings, although they moved often as their parents would set up churches around California. While Angela similarly found joy in pursuing music like her sister, she eventually turned to supporting her younger sibling as her fame grew.



© Getty Images The sisters at a Baby2Baby Back2School event She is a production manager and philanthropist, first serving as a VIP Coordinator for Katy on her 2009 Hello Katy Tour, and is currently serving as the President of the Firework Foundation, a nonprofit organization the sisters started together in 2018, with a mission to "empower children from underserved communities by igniting their inner light through the arts."



© X Angela with her husband Svend Lerche Angela occasionally makes public appearances with Katy as well. Since 2012, she's been married to Danish drummer for The Daylights Svend Lerche, who she met while they opened for Katy on her 2009 tour. Together they share two daughters, both of whom were welcomed via home births that the "Firework" singer was part of as well.



© Getty Images Katy Perry and David Hudson at the 2014 Grammy Awards David Hudson, 37 David Hudson was born in August 1988. Like his sisters, he found a love for music early, branching out on his own in the early 2010s with the stage name HUDSON, releasing his debut album, The Revolution, in 2013. He was his sister's date to the Grammy Awards in 2014 and briefly also had an online presence with his YouTube channel, Astrotape.



© Getty Images David performing as HUDSON In September, David started his own social media page titled "Breaking the Lie," in which he shares messages that ascribe to his Christian faith. His mom Mary will often share the videos on her own social media profile as well, with messages ranging from commentary on controversial right wing influencer Charlie Kirk's death and his struggles with addiction in his formative years.

