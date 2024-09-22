Did Katy Perry's daughter Daisy make her musical debut on mom's new album? Here's what happened

Katy Perry's long-awaited sixth studio album, 143, finally dropped on Friday, September 20, the day she also took to the stage at the Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil.

The 39-year-old pop star's new record is primarily a "dance pop" album, in her own words, and feature several notable tributes to her immediate family, including fiancé Orlando Bloom and daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

In fact, the four-year-old not only happens to be the inspiration behind the album's second single, "Lifetimes," but seemingly also made her musical debut on the record.

A young toddler's voice is heard singing the opening and closing lines "One day when we're older/ Will we still look up in wonder?" on the album's closing track "Wonder."

Many fans on social media immediately began speculating that Daisy followed in her mom's footsteps with her adorable singing debut, but as it turns out, that's not the case.

The precious voice in the song beside Katy's actually belongs to Tius Luka Sundberg, the nine-year-old son of Kent Sundberg, the brother of Cato Sundberg and a member of the Norwegian band Donkeyboy. Kent and Cato are among the songwriters on "Wonder."

Fans wondered whether it was Daisy's voice on 143's closing song "Wonder"

Kent proudly shared the news on social media, praising Katy for involving his son "on his first song" on the album, and fans gushed over the track while acknowledging that many believed it was Daisy at first.

"My fave song from 143 and we Katycats clowned ourselves again thinking it was Daisy," one commented, with another also saying: "I love this song, at first I thought her daughter was on the record, so adorable."

Katy does, however, shout out her daughter in the song's second verse, singing: "Stay free, little Daisy/ Don't let the envious ones say that you're just a weed."

The "Roar" singer also recently shared during an interview with The One Show how Daisy was the inspiration behind "Lifetimes," a song about finding your one true love throughout every lifetime (while jokingly apologizing to her fiancé for not making the song about him instead).

Katy shares her daughter with fiancé Orlando Bloom

"'Lifetimes' is a song that I wrote inspired by my daughter; obviously I tell her 'I love you' before she goes to bed every night, but I've started telling her, 'Will you find me in every lifetime' and she says, 'Yes'," she said.

"The sweetest thing is we've been all over Europe this summer, and we've been to a lot of beaches, and I bought a big stack of chocolate gold coins, and when we're building sandcastles, I will hide them as she's digging and she will find them, so she loves finding chocolate coins."

Daisy is already making quite an impression among Katycats!

"So the other day I said, 'Will you find me in every lifetime' and she said, 'Yes, and we'll find chocolate coins together!' So I just think you can find your soulmate, it can be your best friend, your pet, your daughter, it can be your son, aunt, partner; they come in many shapes and forms and they surprise you," she continued.