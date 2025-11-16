Machine Gun Kelly's daughter's all grown up as rapper recreates photo 11 years later

Machine Gun Kelly recently recreated a sweet photo with his daughter Casie Colson Baker, now 16, from when she was just five years old. The rapper proved that despite his daughter being a teen, she will forever be daddy's little girl. In the throwback picture, the duo was seen enjoying their butter beers at Universal Orlando as they playfully posed with cream mustaches. To add to the adorable shot, the rapper was seen squatting to reach Casie's short height at the time.

Fast-forward to now and the teen was seen towering over her father as he remained squatting to recreate his original pose. The rapper captioned the post: "11 years later," with a white heart and exploding head emoji. Machine Gun Kelly's fans loved the sentimental shots and took to the comments. One person wrote: "Cutest father-daughter duo." A second person added: "Stop, this is so sweet." Another commenter wrote: "She grew up so fast."

The performer vulnerably shared that it was his daughter who inspired him to change his life around. He previously revealed: "It started with my daughter saying, 'Dad, you know I can tell when you're high?' It broke my heart. It was the ultimate letdown," per the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.

Although his journey to a sober lifestyle was full of hardships, he took it day by day and eventually reached his goal. He added: "It took me a while afterward because obviously drugs have a vice grip on you. That was step one for me. To be the father I wish my dad would have been, I have to break this generational curse for my kid."

The entertainer absolutely adores his daughter and has lovingly shared with The Mirror US: "I got my best friend and my life. [Casie] is so wise, and honestly, she's just better than me.[Casie's] better than me in all the ways. And I'm lucky I have someone to learn from." Casie on the other hand expressed that the rapper is "great in general" as a dad. She emphasized that whenever she's going through something, he's right there to help her through it all. She revealed that he gives her "a lot of good advice because he's been through a lot of wise years."

On top of having a great relationship with her dad, Casie adorably noted that there are many perks to having a father who's a successful musical artist. She added: "It's very nice being able to listen to every new unreleased music." Casie also expressed that the "best part" of her dad being famous is "having opportunities." The performer shares Casie with his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon. He welcomed his second child, Saga Blade Fox-Baker in March 2025, with his former fiancée Megan Fox.