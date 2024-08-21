Meet Machine Gun Kelly's rarely-seen daughter in blended family with Megan Fox

Transformers star Megan Fox has been open about her experience co-parenting her three sons Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, eight, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

However, her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly is also a father to 15-year-old daughter Casie who occasionally gets time in the spotlight.

© Kevin Mazur Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly don't have any children together but have four between them

Casie's shared love of music

The rapper shares his teenage daughter with his ex Emma Cannon and over the years she has developed a love of music rivalling her father's. His child, whose full name is Casie Colson Baker, is named after the 'Emo Girl' rapper himself whose real name is Colson Baker.

© Instagram MGK got sober for his daughter

Casie contributed to her father's 2022 album alongside Pete Davidson at just 12 years old. Since then, Megan Fox's partner has continued to take his daughter's advice when it comes to his music.

"I trust her opinion more than I trust my own now," he said on the Kelly Clarkson Show in 2021. "Like, she has her finger on the pulse of what's hot, or if I'm doing a song and it's the right one, she'll confirm it."

© Getty MGK trusts Casie's taste in music

In 2022 the teen joined her dad on his Mainstream Sellout tour and was even seen enjoying a spot of sightseeing with stepmom Megan.

MGK's tattoo tribute

© Instagram Casie inked her dad

Casie showed off her artistic streak in a different way in June 2023 when she personally tattooed her father's forearm. He already has her name inked on his chest.

Her red carpet appearances

When she was younger, the teen, who was born in 2009, walked the red carpet with her dad at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards where she was an adorable eight-year-old in candy pink biker boots and a printed tee.

© Getty Machine Gun Kelly and Casie Colson Baker at Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards

Since then, Casie has appeared 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards and more recently at the 2021 American Music Awards in Los Angeles where she looked so grown up in a black maxi dress and stacked jewellery.

Casie also made a stylish appearance on the red carpet for a screening of the western film The Last Son alongside MGK who rocked white.

© Getty Machine Gun Kelly and Casie Colson Baker attend Nickelodeon's 2019 Kids' Choice Awards

In July, the star marked his daughter's birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram. "The world spins but when I look at you it stops. Happy 15th princess," he penned.

© Getty Casie Colson Baker accompanied her dad to the 2021 American Music Awards

The youngster has also been known to make an appearance at star-studded dos including MGK's 34th birthday party in April, which Post Malone and Amber Rose attended.

Megan's sons

© Instagram Megan is raising three boys

The Expend4bles star is raising her boys alongside MGK's daughter. Speaking about her mom guilt when being away from her kids, Megan told Glamour UK: "It's hard to not feel obligated to be with them all the time or to constantly feel like I'm not doing a good enough job."

© Instagram Megan's ex Brian with her children (right)

"I can only have them half of the time," she added. "That just is what it is."