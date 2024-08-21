Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Machine Gun Kelly's rarely-seen daughter in blended family with Megan Fox
MGK with daughter and again with megan fox© Getty

The rapper and Transformers actress have four children between them  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Transformers star Megan Fox has been open about her experience co-parenting her three sons Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, eight, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green. 

However, her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly is also a father to 15-year-old daughter Casie who occasionally gets time in the spotlight.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)© Kevin Mazur
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly don't have any children together but have four between them

Casie's shared love of music 

The rapper shares his teenage daughter with his ex Emma Cannon and over the years she has developed a love of music rivalling her father's. His child, whose full name is Casie Colson Baker, is named after the 'Emo Girl' rapper himself whose real name is Colson Baker.

MGK laying on grass with daughter© Instagram
MGK got sober for his daughter

Casie contributed to her father's 2022 album alongside Pete Davidson at just 12 years old. Since then, Megan Fox's partner has continued to take his daughter's advice when it comes to his music. 

"I trust her opinion more than I trust my own now," he said on the Kelly Clarkson Show in 2021. "Like, she has her finger on the pulse of what's hot, or if I'm doing a song and it's the right one, she'll confirm it."

MGK and Casie on red carpet © Getty
MGK trusts Casie's taste in music

In 2022 the teen joined her dad on his Mainstream Sellout tour and was even seen enjoying a spot of sightseeing with stepmom Megan.

MGK's tattoo tribute

Casie tattooing MGK© Instagram
Casie inked her dad

Casie showed off her artistic streak in a different way in June 2023 when she personally tattooed her father's forearm. He already has her name inked on his chest.

Her red carpet appearances 

When she was younger, the teen, who was born in 2009, walked the red carpet with her dad at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards where she was an adorable eight-year-old in candy pink biker boots and a printed tee. 

Machine Gun Kelly and Casie Colson Baker on orange carpet© Getty
Machine Gun Kelly and Casie Colson Baker at Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards

Since then, Casie has appeared 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards and more recently at the 2021 American Music Awards in Los Angeles where she looked so grown up in a black maxi dress and stacked jewellery.

Casie also made a stylish appearance on the red carpet for a screening of the western film The Last Son alongside MGK who rocked white. 

Machine Gun Kelly and Casie Colson Baker at Nickelodeon's 2019 Kids' Choice Awards© Getty
Machine Gun Kelly and Casie Colson Baker attend Nickelodeon's 2019 Kids' Choice Awards

In July, the star marked his daughter's birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram. "The world spins but when I look at you it stops. Happy 15th princess," he penned.

Casie Colson Baker on red carpet with MGK© Getty
Casie Colson Baker accompanied her dad to the 2021 American Music Awards

The youngster has also been known to make an appearance at star-studded dos including MGK's 34th birthday party in April, which Post Malone and Amber Rose attended. 

Megan's sons 

Their kids© Instagram
Megan is raising three boys

The Expend4bles star is raising her boys alongside MGK's daughter. Speaking about her mom guilt when being away from her kids, Megan told Glamour UK: "It's hard to not feel obligated to be with them all the time or to constantly feel like I'm not doing a good enough job." 

Brian in jacuzzi with four sons© Instagram
Megan's ex Brian with her children (right)

DISCOVER:  Megan Fox's U-turn about co-parenting three kids with ex-husband Brian Austin Green

"I can only have them half of the time," she added. "That just is what it is."

