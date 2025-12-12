I'm a mindfulness expert - this is what I'm buying my kids to support their mental health this Christmas

Christmas has always been one of my favourite times of year. From decorating the tree to curling up under a soft blanket with a warm cacao and a festive film, there's a certain magic in the air that fills me with joy. But as my children have grown, now eight and 10, I've started to notice that gift-giving doesn't feel quite the same. They already have mountains of toys and cuddly animals; do they really need more? And while they absolutely adore tearing open presents and diving into the chocolates tucked inside their stockings, that whirlwind of excitement often turns into overstimulation, sugar highs, and those inevitable crashes afterwards.

So, this year, I'm doing things differently. Instead of adding to the clutter or fuelling the sugar rollercoaster, I've taken a mindful approach and researched thoughtful, nourishing gifts that truly support children's emotional and mental wellbeing. These are gifts designed to keep them grounded, joyful, and balanced so the magic of Christmas doesn't peak and plummet, but lingers gently in their hearts and homes.

© Shutterstock / fizkes Mindfulness gifts are a great idea for keeping kids calm all year long

Mindfulness gifts for children

For emotional awareness: A cute daily mood journal

© Shutterstock Journals are a great way for children to calm down at the end of the day

Over the past year, one of our favourite evening rituals has been sharing our thoughts from the day. On the nights when bedtime is rushed, we've gotten into the habit of jotting those feelings down instead.

So, when I came across this Your Mood Journal by Fearne Cotton, £11.95 / $17, I grabbed two copies for my daughters immediately. This beautifully designed, interactive journal helps children build a healthier relationship with their emotions, showing them that all feelings are welcome and completely normal.

It's colourful, inviting, and wonderfully easy for kids of all ages to connect with. A simple yet powerful tool to support emotional awareness and mindful reflection, perfect for nurturing calmer, more grounded little humans.

For a festive treat: A nourishing clean sweet treat

© Getty Images Opt for healthier chocolate options this festive season

Christmas just wouldn't be Christmas without the treats, right? But we all know how it goes: the kids unwrap their gifts, dive into the sugary goodies, sprint around in a whirlwind of excitement and then comes the inevitable blood-sugar crash, complete with meltdowns and cranky chaos.

If you've lived through that rollercoaster, you'll understand the pure joy of finding festive treats that still feel magical but don't send your little ones into the highs and lows of refined sugar.

That's exactly where Nourish comes in, my new go-to for stocking fillers that taste indulgent yet keep things balanced. Nourish uses real, honest ingredients and skips refined sugars altogether, which means the kids get their festive yumminess without the overstimulation. My current obsession? The Mint Chocolate Pistachio Macaroons, £3.95.

They're made with a handful of clean ingredients such as coconut, raw extra virgin olive oil, pure maple syrup, raw cacao (naturally high in magnesium to help calm the body), and pistachios. They feel like a treat, taste like a treat, are a treat, just the kind that won't set little nervous systems spinning. Perfect for a calmer, happier Christmas Day.

If you’re looking for a nut-free treat, my kids absolutely love the Biona Organic Rainbow Lollipops, £6.33. They make a colourful and fun stocking filler. They’re sweetened with agave, a syrup derived from plant sap that's slower to spike blood sugar than regular glucose. The lollies also get their vibrant colours from natural plant extracts such as spinach, turmeric, and elderberry, which are often linked with immune-supporting properties. Just remember, even natural sweeteners are still sugars, so these are best enjoyed in moderation.



For relaxed reading: The mindful bedtime book

© Shutterstock / Evgeny Atamanenko Finding the right book at bedtime is essential for calm nights

For me, nothing beats that end-of-day ritual of the cosy cuddle, the soft exhale, the feeling of little bodies melting into you as a story carries everyone toward rest. It's my favourite moment to connect with my kids and gently guide their minds and nervous systems into a state of peace. But choosing the right bedtime book? It's as hard as choosing a film. Pick something too wild or action-packed and suddenly they're spellbound, flipping pages like Olympic athletes and bedtime drifts further and further away. I realised I needed stories that soothe, books that bring the energy down while quietly supporting their emotional wellbeing.

One of my absolute treasures is Just Breathe by Mallika Chopra, £10.11 / $12.99. It's a beautiful introduction to stress, mindfulness and self-regulation for kids. The illustrations are gorgeous, the practices are simple and the tone feels like a warm hand on the shoulder. From mindful walks to managing nighttime sounds and silence (so helpful for little ones who find the dark a bit overwhelming), it's a calming toolkit disguised as a bedtime story.

I'm also totally charmed by The Young Green Witch's Guide to Plant Magic by Robin Rose Bennett, £11.42 / $13.23. I'll admit, the title made me pause, but I'm happy to report there's no frog-transforming or spell-casting here. Instead, it's a gentle, earthy guide to connecting with nature and recognising that everything is alive and part of a bigger rhythm. It invites kids to get creative: making rose infused vinegar, brewing rose blossom tea, and exploring simple plant-based rituals that bring them closer to the natural world.

These books don't just fill our evenings with calm, they root my kids in curiosity, creativity, and a deeper sense of emotional grounding. And honestly? That is the real magic.

The mindful spritz: The calming room spray

© Shutterstock / Pixel-Shot Look for child friendly room sprays

Supporting our children’s mental wellbeing has never felt more important—especially with the constant swirl of social media, school pressures, and the day-to-day emotions they navigate.

For me, scents have always been a powerful anchor. The smell of freshly baked bread can guide me straight into a bakery, lavender fields make me instantly calmer, and my evening ritual of scented oils and a generous spritz of pillow mist gently cues my body for sleep.

And then a thought hit me: If scent works so beautifully for us as adults, why not for our kids, too? Could there be a natural, safe, nasties-free, mood mist designed just for them? Spots & Stripes Mood Sprays, £15, are a gorgeous aromatherapy spray designed to support children through different emotional states Happy, Focus, and Sleep.

Each one is made with clean ingredients and can be misted over the wrists, lightly over the face, or simply into the air for an instant emotional lift.Whether your child needs a little boost on a low day, help settling their mind for homework, or a calming cue at bedtime, these sprays bring gentle, sensory support they can use all year round. They’re fun, soothing, and surprisingly empowering, helping kids tune into how they feel and choose what they need.

The calming bedroom essential: A serene reading light

Last but absolutely not least is the Amber & Red Book Light by LXSINO, £15.99. I actually bought one of their lights for my daughter a while back, mostly because I loved the idea of a tiny, clip-on reading lamp that lets the girls enjoy their bedtime stories without lighting up the whole room (and without disturbing each other!). But here's the real magic: red and amber light are incredible for supporting calm, relaxation, and healthy sleep rhythms.

Unlike blue or white light, which can suppress melatonin and keep the brain alert, red wavelengths mimic the natural, warm tones of sunset. They help the nervous system wind down, signal that it's time for rest, and make it easier for children to drift into deeper, more restorative sleep.

This means your little one gets to enjoy their cosy bedtime reading ritual without interfering with their sleep cycle and creating a peaceful, grounding end to the day that supports emotional regulation and mental wellbeing. A small gadget with a big impact and the perfect stocking filler for calmer, happier evenings.

After exploring all these beautiful, mindful gift ideas for our little ones and discovering some truly thoughtful brands you might notice that we, as parents, can feel a little overstimulated too. So, before you wrap the last present or tick off the final item on your list, take a moment for yourself.

I recently tried the Rapid Tapping app by Poppy Delbridge, and within minutes, I felt grounded, calm, and completely reset. A few gentle taps on the face, shoulders, and arms can instantly bring you back into your body and into the present moment, like a mini nervous-system holiday. Here's to conscious gifting, calmer kids, and a little wellbeing sprinkled in for ourselves too.

