Rebel Wilson: inside star's relationship with fiancée Ramona Agruma: co-parenting, fall outs and more

Rebel Wilson looks like she is on top of the world these days with her fiancée, the beautiful Ramona Agruma. Find out more about the couple's relationship, and their lives co-parenting Rebel's baby daughter Royce Lillian, here...

Ramona's difficult relationship with her parents

Rebel has opened up about the sad reason that she has yet to meet her fiancee Ramena Agruma’s parents. Speaking on The Today Show, the Pitch Perfect star revealed that the couple are not “accepting” of Ramona, and that they are both hoping that it will change in due course. She explained: “Ramona was born in Latvia, and it's not as LGBTQ+-friendly as other countries are. There are still parts of the world that aren't as accepting.”

© Shutterstock Rebel and her girlfriend at the US Open in August 2022

Rebel, 44, continued to say that her young son Royce was making things easier: “I'm really excited to meet them because I know they are very smart. Ramona's mother is a doctor. Roycie is the real icebreaker. They've been FaceTiming with her.” Chatting on Desert Island Discs, she revealed that her family had been accepting of her relationship but Ramona’s had not. “

“Her mum has luckily come around now,” she explained. “Her father still doesn't talk to her, but we're hoping that will change.”

How Rebel and Ramona met

The pair met back in 2022, getting engaged one year later in 2023. The actress came out as gay on Instagram with a photo of herself with her partner, writing: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.” Chatting to People about how they met, she explained: “We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic.

© Instagram Rebel and Ramona's happy family

“I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it’s great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship. There were times — I’m not saying with all my exes, they’re great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn’t have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship.”

Rebel's baby daughter

Rebel and Ramona co-parent baby Royce, one. Speaking about telling Ramona that she was expecting a baby, she said: “I'd already been planning to use a surrogate to have a child and I'd done several rounds of IVF and I had one embryo transfer, which sadly didn't work.

“Almost right at meeting Ramona, I was planning on the second embryo transfer and I was like, 'Babe I don't know how to tell you this, but I'm going to have a child kind of around November'. Ramona just looked at me and said, 'Well, I love you and if you have a child, I'm going to love your child exactly the same way.’”

The star announced baby Royce’s arrival in November 2022 on Instagram, writing: “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate. I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!

© Instagram Rebel Wilson and daughter Royce

“I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!! I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club.”