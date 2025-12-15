Princess Sofia's baby daughter Ines takes centre stage during Swedish royal Christmas - all the cutest photos

Queen Silvia of Sweden was the epitome of a proud grandmother on 15 December as she posed for photographs alongside her grandchildren as the Christmas tree arrived at the Royal Palace in Stockholm.

Taking centre stage was Princess Ines, the daughter of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia. The royal couple welcomed the tot on 7 February, making her the first little girl after their three older sons: Prince Alexander, nine, Prince Gabriel, eight, and Prince Julian, three.

The official message from the Swedish Royal Court announcing Ines' birth read: "Today, Friday 7th February at 1.10 p.m., HRH Princess Sofia gave birth to a daughter at Danderyd Hospital in Stockholm. The baby weighs 3645 grams and is 49 centimetres long. Prince Carl Philip was present at Danderyd Hospital throughout the birth."

Fast forward 10 months, and Princess Ines was the tiny star of the show during the Swedish royal Christmas gathering of all Queen Silvia's grandchildren with King Carl XVI Gustaf. See all the cutest photos from the royal cousin reunion…

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Cutest royal baby moments

© Shutterstock Doting big cousin Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's daughter, Princess Estelle, 13, doted on her baby cousin. The teen royal looked lovely in a brown tweed jacket and skirt as she checked up on baby Ines, who loved playing with a pinecone.

© Shutterstock Gathering for the group shot Queen Silvia posed for a group shot with all of her grandchildren from the eldest (Princess Estelle) down to the newest addition to the family. Present were Sofia and Carl Philip's sons and Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's son, Prince Oscar, as well as Princess Madeleine and her husband Christopher O'Neill's children, Princess Leonore, 11, Prince Nicolas, 10, and Princess Adrienne, eight.

© Shutterstock Showing off the decorations Princess Leonore showcased the beautiful baubles as they were hung on the tree by all the royal grandchildren. What was being said behind the scenes remains between the cousins, but it seemed to tickle Princess Estelle!

© Shutterstock Bonny baby Princess Ines looked so adorable in her tartan red dress and white tights as she sat calmly in front of the tree while her cousins ran around her, adding decorations to it. Did you spot her little bow? So sweet!

© Shutterstock Adoring grandmother Queen Silvia ensured Princess Ines was involved in the action, even if she is too little to hang decorations on the tree herself. The matriarch was seen handing the tot a gold bauble to hold, and Princess Estelle also leaned down to check on her.

© Shutterstock Royal cuddles Having sat relaxed on the floor, Princess Ines enjoyed a cuddle with Princess Estelle, who beamed as she held up her tiny cousin. Princess Estelle took on a motherly role among her cousins, hardly surprising given she is second in line to the Swedish throne.