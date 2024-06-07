Crown Princess Victoria twins with Princess Estelle, 12, for rare family outing

Crown Princess Victoria was seen on Thursday with not only her husband Prince Daniel, but also her two children Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar as the family of four celebrated The National Day of Sweden.

It is a rare sight for the Crown Princess, 46, to be seen with both of her young children but it was a fitting occasion as the royals celebrated in Stockholm.

© Getty A royal mother-daughter duo The Crown Princess and her 12-year-old daughter were seen wearing matching traditional Swedish dress to mark the annual occasion. Both royals wore navy blue pinafore dresses with white shirts underneath. The navy overlayer was embellished with floral embroidery and featured a mustard yellow panel across the skirt. The look is known as the Sverigedräkten and is a national dress that was developed in the early 20th century. The layered national dress retains some elements of Folkdräkt, a medieval folk costume, including the white blouse. Crown Princess Victoria also wore a white headscarf which is reserved for married women.

© Getty A family affair Beyond the Princess' husband and children were her parents Queen Silvia, who also wore the Sverigedräkten, and King Carl XVI Gustaf who wore a suit. Victoria's younger brother Prince Carl Philip was also in attendance alongside his traditionally dressed wife Princess Sofia.

© Getty Taking part Princess Estelle was her mother's double as she followed the future queen on stage holding a bouquet of gorgeous flowers.



© Getty The procession The 46-year-old royal was seen riding in a carriage as they waved to wellwishers on the special day.



© Getty Lookalike siblings Princess Estelle was seen with her adorable brother Prince Oscar, eight. The rarely-seen Duke of Skåne looked so sweet as he grinned alongside his sister in the royal carriage wearing a suit to match his father's.



© Shutterstock A second mother-daughter outing Though it isn't every day that Victoria heads out with her doppelganger daughter, the pair have been seen together more than average of late. Estelle accompanied her mother to the inauguration of Giuseppe Penone's sculpture "The Inner Flow of Life" at Djurgarden National Park on 30 May.



© Shutterstock Matching outfits Victoria looked as elegant as ever in a summer-ready look for the occasion. The royal sported the By Malina 'Nia Midi Dress in Blue' which featured an open collar neckline, belted waist, and floaty broderie anglaise skirt. She amplified her look with the 'Double Rockstud 95 Grainy Calfskin Wedge Sandals in Ivory' from Valentino which gave an edge to her girly dress and the equally boujee pouch bag from Bottega Veneta.

© Shutterstock Princess Estelle's take on a spring look

Meanwhile, the Campus Manilla School student looked so sweet in a floral dress byTiMo and a pair of laid-back espadrille sandals from Zara.