It's a time of celebration in the Dreyer household, as Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera's oldest son, Calvin, turns nine years old today! And the mom-of-three is already in prep mode for his party tonight.

As you can watch in the video above, Dylan, 44, explained to her two co-anchors on the latest iteration of the Third Hour of TODAY, Sheinelle Jones and Al Roker, that she has very specific plans for her son's birthday cake — and even they can't keep track of how detailed it's turning out to be.

She previously alluded to it on social media with a set of photos showcasing her designs for his cake, beside which she wrote: "Homemade birthday cakes have really become a thing. The kids put in a request and I try to figure out how to make it happen. Cal's request this year: a sports cake with 4 sports. Football, golf, hockey, and baseball. Stay tuned!"

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer designing her son Calvin's sports-themed ninth birthday cake

Calvin was previously diagnosed with celiac disease which, per the Mayo Clinic, is "an autoimmune condition where the immune system reacts to gluten, sometimes causing damage to the small intestine." And Dylan has turned her entire household into a gluten-free haven for her son.

In fact, she previously even exclusively told HELLO! she has contemplated moving to the UK because the gluten-free market is a lot more expansive across the pond. "I think it would be an easy transition if I ever were to go out there [to the UK] and my life revolves around my kids and with Calvin having celiac disease."

"It's honestly all I think about," she told us. "All I have to do is feed kids all day long and it's hard to feed him sometimes. It would just be fun to experiment and try to live there and see how much easier it would be to live with kids there."