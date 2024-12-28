Prince George and Prince Louis' incredibly kind gesture for Princess Charlotte during Christmas walkabout – revealed

Prince George and Prince Louis are incredibly close to their sister, Princess Charlotte, and they proved their sweet bond during the annual Sandringham walkabout.

Legions of fans lined up to see the royals and several of them brought gifts to hand out to the young children, mostly consisting of chocolate. The young royals could be seen handling plenty of sweet treats with Louis running up to collect some chocolate, which he promptly attempted to hand to his older sister.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Relive Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte's sweet bond at mum's Christmas carol concert

Unfortunately, wires appeared to get crossed during the interaction and Prince William ended up with the sweet treat. Thankfully, George was on hand to head back to the crowd member, where he collected another chocolate, making sure that it got to his sister.

There are several royal protocols governing whether members of the royal family are allowed to accept gifts, but thankfully the children will be able to keep all of the chocolates and plush toys they were handed.

Louis and George helped Charlotte get more treats View post on Instagram

Among the gifts that royals are allowed to accept from members of the public are foodstuff and other consumable items, alongside items of a small monetary value; something that doesn't exceed £150.

During the family's walkabout, William seemed visibly grateful to the public as he witnessed his children receive kind gifts from well-wishers on the Sandringham grounds.

© Getty George, Charlotte and Louis received gifts from wellwishers

The young royals almost seemed overwhelmed by the amount of gifts, as Charlotte was overheard asking: "Papa, can you carry some?". William, amused by Louis' generous stash, remarked to onlookers: "Flowers [pointing at Charlotte], chocolate [pointing at Louis], very easy!"

Charlotte and Louis previously showed off their close bond at a carol concert, hosted by their mum, the Princess of Wales.

© Getty Images Charlotte and Louis have a close bond

During the service, the royals were seen giggling and smiling as Richard E. Grant read a passage from A Christmas Carol, bringing the characters of Scrooge and Tiny Tim to life with his voices and expressions.

At one point Charlotte turned to smile at her mother Kate, while Louis and his big brother, Prince George, 11, both grinned.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. COMING UP... Quiz of the year

The most extravagant royal Christmas ever JOIN THE CLUB