Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughter Faith turns 15: Inside the teen's year of red carpets and a major life change

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's youngest daughter Faith Margaret is celebrating her 15th birthday today! While the former celebrity couple are notoriously private when it comes to their personal lives, this year has been quite a transformational one for the entire family. As revealed back in September, Nicole and Keith announced their separation after 19 years of marriage, meaning Sunday and Faith have had to adapt to a new normal. This is Faith's first birthday following the split, but no doubt both her doting parents will be making it one to remember, as their daughters have remained their priority.

Following in the footsteps of her big sister and parents, Faith has been stepping out more and more into the spotlight this year, having attended several high-profile events with her mom and sister, as well as starring in her first ever campaign.

HELLO! takes a look back at the teen's year which saw her step into the spotlight for the first time.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman dances with daughter Faith

Nicole and Faith's beauty campaign

Back in July, Nicole was joined by her youngest daughter after Faith made a short cameo in the campaign video for Clé de Peau Beauté, which the star was named global ambassador of. At the time, the proud mom recalled how she had asked Faith - who she calls 'Faithy' - if she would want to join her on the shoot, following in her big sister's footsteps as a model. The answer was "yes" and the rest is history!

© Clé de Peau Beauté Nicole Kidman's youngest daughter Faith turned 15 on December 28

At the time, Nicole called it a "magical, dreamlike experience" and was delighted to be able to capture her youngest daughter aged 14 on camera. She told People: "I was like, 'Faithy, do you want to be in this' And she was like, 'Yes.' So we flew out together and we were able to just have fun on the set. It was just sort of a magical, dreamlike experience, which I hope when people see the campaign, they get. She's my baby, and it was a sweet little way to capture her at 14. It was one of those things where you say, 'This isn’t a job. This is actually a gift.'"

© Corbis via Getty Images Nicole with her daughters during their first red carpet appearance following the star's split from Keith Urban

Red carpet entrance with Nicole and Sunday

Shortly after Nicole and Keith announced their separation, Faith joined her mom and sister on the red carpet. The family attended Chanel's S/S 2026 runway show, held in Paris on October 6. Faith looked stylish in a black dress teamed with a denim jacket, while Sunday wore a cool vibrant red sleeveless top teamed with jeans. Nicole opted for an oversized white shirt and jeans as she proudly posed in between her girls.

Admitting she was nervous ahead of the event, Nicole told Vogue: "I'm just very nervous, actually,” she told the publication in a behind-the-scenes video of getting ready for the event. "I have my daughters coming with me. But I'm very excited for Matthieu because this is a big moment for him." The show marked Matthieu Blazy’s debut as creative director of the French fashion house.

© NBC It's been a big year for Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's youngest daughter

Faith's happy family life post Nicole and Keith's split

Nicole is now the "primary residential parent" to her daughters following the split, with Keith continuing to play a loving and prominent role in his children's lives. Along with their parents, Sunday and Faith also have a big extended family. Nicole's sister, Antonia Kidman, is very close to her nieces and has six children, who have a strong bond with their cousins.

The award-winning actress gave an insight into their home life while appearing on the Something to Talk About podcast to Stellar editor-in-chief Sarrah Le Marquand. She said: "There's a lot of great energy in our house and really different ideas that bounce around from all walks of life." She continued: " My sister [Antonia Kidman] has six children as well, so we have a lot of that. A lot of ages and a lot of perspectives on the world. Everyone has their voice, and I think it keeps you engaged in what's happening in the world."

One to watch on 2026

We predict that 2026 will be a year we will be seeing Faith join her famous family more in the spotlight. "Nicole Kidman's daughter Faith has been seen with her A-list mother more and more this year, following in the footsteps of the likes of Kate Winslet's daughter Mia Threapleton and Gwyneth Paltrow's lookalike scion, Apple Martin," explains Katy Daly, HELLO!'s Lifestyle Writer. "Her appearance at the Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment last year set her up for a 2025 in the spotlight and no doubt, her profile will continue to rise in 2026."