Rob Reiner's children Jake and Romy mark bittersweet family first with beachside outing

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner's children, Jake and Romy Reiner, are maintaining a united and low-key front after the gruesome deaths of their parents.

Rob and Michele were found dead in their Brentwood, California home on December 14, and their third child, Nick Reiner, is currently in custody and has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Following their deaths, Jake, 34, and Romy, 28, released a joint statement on the loss of their parents, who they described as their "best friends," and have now been publicly sighted for the first time since their deaths.

Over the weekend, on December 27, Romy turned 28 years old, her first birthday since her parents' deaths, and per pictures shared by Daily Mail, she was spotted at a beach house in Malibu with her brother and other loved ones.

She was seen spotted for what the publication dubbed a "quiet" birthday, pictured also with her boyfriend Alex Silberberg, as well as her older brother Jake and his girlfriend Maria Gilfillan.

Rob was also a father to Tracy Reiner, 61, his adoptive daughter from his first marriage Penny Marshall. Rob and Michele tied the knot in 1989 before welcoming Jake in 1991, Nick in 1993 and Romy in 1997.

Jake and Romy Reiner's statement

The pair shared a joint statement three days after their parents' murder. "Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day," it read.

They called the loss of their parents "horrific and devastating," saying it "is something that no one should ever experience." They continued: "We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life."

Hollywood came together in solidarity for Rob and Michele, with many of their closest collaborators and friends posting tributes and even seen at their home in the hours after their deaths, consoling their children.

"We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave," Jake and Romy's statement concluded.

Nick's charges

Nick was reportedly diagnosed with schizophrenia weeks before his parents' murders, making his first appearance in court on December 17 after failing to be medically cleared for court the day prior.

"These charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman told reporters of his charges. "No decision, at this point, has been made with respect to the death penalty."

In contrast, Nick's attorney Alan Jackson asked for the public to treat the defendant with "respect," telling press outside the courthouse: "Not with rushed judgment, not with jumping to conclusions, but with restraint, and with dignity, and with the respect that this system and this process deserves and the family deserves."