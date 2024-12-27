Hilary Swank, 50, 'so happy' as she reveals how she spent Christmas with her 20-month-old twins

At 50, Hilary Swank is an Oscar winner, a runway model, a philanthropist, producer and a mother – but it turns out her 20-month-old twins make her feel 20 years younger.

"I feel like I'm 30 because I have 20-month-old babies," Hilary told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Today this week, as she spoke for the first time about how her children, Aya and Ohm, are old enough to truly find awe in the Christmas experience.

"Everything is new again," she said. "You hear that, but until you experience it you're like 'What does that even mean?' But now I know."

Watch Hilary speak to Hoda and Jenna below:

Hilary went on to share that having children has made "every time of year more special," and that "every day with them is so divine".

"It's such a blessing, and I feel so grateful and I'm so happy."

© Getty Images Philip and Hilary married in 2018

Hilary and husband Philip Schneider welcomed their twins in April 2023 after getting married in August 2018. However, she waited until Valentine's Day in February 2024 before she finally revealed their unique names.

An image posted on Instagram showed her twins sitting on a beach with their backs to the camera and their names, Aya and Ohm, inscribed in the sand behind them.

© Hilary Swank Hilary Swank shares adorable picture of twins Aya and Ohm

"I have a busy week of talk shows ahead where I'll be sharing about my new film and a fun partnership, but I figured what better day to share the names of my two little loves with you all first," she wrote.

She added: "Thanks for being here!! Happy Valentine's Day. P.S. Who else has babies that think sand is edible?"

The name Aya for their daughter was inspired by a courageous Syrian refugee girl she and her husband met in Lebanon, while Ohm draws from a universal concept.

"[Aya] was just this courageous, brave young girl full of life going through a really difficult time. My husband and I were like, she's so beautiful, what a great name," Hilary shared on Today earlier 2024, adding: "Ohm is considered the first universal sound and unites all people."

© Hilary Swank Hilary reveals she welcomed twins in March 2023

Hilary has kept the faces of her young babies private, but has been open with sharing their new experiences with her social followers.

In August the Boys Don't Cry star took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of herself in the cockpit of an airplane, cradling one of her baby twins.

"Surprise... Amelia has been found!" she humorously captioned the post, a playful nod to aviation legend Amelia Earhart.

"After 24 hours of travel with 2 babies who refuse to sleep on planes, we decided to take our final flight home into our own hands," Hilary joked, before quickly clarifying: "Kidding!!"