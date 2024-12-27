Princess Charlotte's posture has royal fans saying the same thing

Princess Charlotte may be just 9 years old, but her impeccable posture exudes a maturity well beyond her age.

© Getty Images Princess Charlotte elegantly crosses her legs like a ballerina

Following the young royal's appearance at the Christmas Day walkabout at Sandringham, royal fans were quick to compare Charlotte's elegant stance to that of her mothers, the Princess of Wales.

Similarly to Kate, Charlotte often stands with her legs crossed like a graceful ballerina. One user took to X to comment on the mother-daughter duo's coordinated posture. They wrote: "Like mother, like daughter. Princess Charlotte has the same particular way of standing as her mum, Princess Catherine, with her legs crossed. Maybe she does it because she does ballet, but I decided years ago to believe she does it because her mum does."

Another royal fan posted a photograph of Princess Charlotte from the annual 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey earlier this month on X. They captioned the picture: "I love how Charlotte is standing like a ballerina."

Princes William's daughter's love for ballet is no secret and may well be the reason she has such pristine posture. During Kate's Christmas carol service, Charlotte was captured admiring the performers from The Royal Ballet as they danced.

Charlotte's awe at the performance was expected as Kate revealed to singer Paloma Faith that she had entrusted Prince Louis to keep the performance from the soloists from the Royal Ballet a surprise for Charlotte.

Kate said of Louis: "He has kept the secret for, what, nearly two weeks now."

© Getty Images The young dancers from The Royal Ballet performed at the service

"Very challenging," Paloma replied.

“For a six-year-old," added Kate. "And then this morning he said 'Mummy, please can I tell her – I'm bursting'. I did drop off and he really wanted to tell her. I think - hopefully – he's kept it."

Charlotte has clearly inherited her late grandmother Princess Diana's passion for dance as she began taking lessons from a young age. The young royal has also previously watched the Royal Ballet at the Royal Opera House with her mother.

© Getty Images The family gathered for the Christmas morning service at Sandringham Church

It is unsurprising that Prince William's daughter has garnered such a refined royal stance considering Kate's polished posture. Kate has become synonymous with the crossed leg stance and often dons the chic pose when photographed during outings.

It's not only her mother's posture that Charlotte has inherited, the Princess is also taking style notes from her fashionable parent. Charlotte and Kate coordinated in green and blue accessories on Christmas day, with Charlotte opting for a velvet bow from Beulah. The mother-daughter duo both styled their luscious long hair into soft waves, while matching in tartan garments.