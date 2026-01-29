Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Pax steps into the spotlight with solo latest appearance

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's six kids are venturing into the spotlight in one way or another, whether it's assistant producing on Broadway or directing and cinematography.

Case in point, the former couple's son Pax Jolie-Pitt made his first high-profile appearance without any other members of his family by his side earlier this month.

© Getty Images The 22-year-old has worked as an assistant director with his mom, 50, and also worked as a behind-the-scenes photographer for her last film project, Maria. On January 23, Pax attended a screening for the film Self Custody, followed by a panel and a Moviemaker Indie Film Celebration at the Sundance Film Festival, joined by the film's director Garrett Patten and producer Fernando Ferro.

© Getty Images He wore a multi-colored flannel overshirt with a black tee and a silver chain with what looked to be an alien pendant. Angelina and Brad met on the set of the movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith, when the latter was still married to Jennifer Aniston. In the midst of Brad and Jennifer's separation, he and Angelina became close, and after their divorce was finalized, the two embarked on a relationship of their own.

© Getty Images After nearly a decade together, they finally tied the knot in 2014. However, just two years later, the couple had separated, with Angelina filing for divorce in 2019. They were declared legally single soon after, but amid a lengthy legal battle over shared assets, their divorce wouldn't be finalized until December 2024. Angelina and Brad also share Maddox, 24, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 19, and the youngest, twins Knox and Vivienne, 17. Pax and Maddox assisted their mom on the set of Maria as well, working as assistants on the set.

© Getty Images Speaking with the BBC, Angelina spoke of the deeply psychological toll the film, and playing the tragic Maria Callas, had on her, unleashing traumatic feelings she didn't realize she'd kept bottled up. "They've of course seen me go through a lot of things, but they hadn't experienced me expressing a lot of the pain that usually a parent hides from a child," she noted of seeing it come out on set. "So they were there to witness some of that, but then we would hug or they would bring me cups of tea," she gushed, adding that she was able to find "a new way" to be honest with her kids in "even greater" fashion.