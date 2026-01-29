Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Pax steps into the spotlight with solo latest appearance

The Mr. and Mrs. Smith stars share six kids between them, with a few making their venture into the entertainment industry in one way or another

Angelina Jolie and Pax Jolie-Pitt attend the premiere of "Without Blood" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Lightbox on September 08, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario.© Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's six kids are venturing into the spotlight in one way or another, whether it's assistant producing on Broadway or directing and cinematography.

Case in point, the former couple's son Pax Jolie-Pitt made his first high-profile appearance without any other members of his family by his side earlier this month.

Fernando Ferro, Garrett Patten and Pax Joile Pitt attend Self Custody Film Panel and Moviemaker Indie Film Celebration Presented by TBK Productions at The Cabin on January 23, 2026 in Park City, Utah.© Getty Images

The 22-year-old has worked as an assistant director with his mom, 50, and also worked as a behind-the-scenes photographer for her last film project, Maria.

On January 23, Pax attended a screening for the film Self Custody, followed by a panel and a Moviemaker Indie Film Celebration at the Sundance Film Festival, joined by the film's director Garrett Patten and producer Fernando Ferro.

Garrett Patten and Pax Jolie-Pitt attend Self Custody Film Panel and Moviemaker Indie Film Celebration Presented by TBK Productions at The Cabin on January 23, 2026 in Park City, Utah.© Getty Images

He wore a multi-colored flannel overshirt with a black tee and a silver chain with what looked to be an alien pendant.

Angelina and Brad met on the set of the movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith, when the latter was still married to Jennifer Aniston. In the midst of Brad and Jennifer's separation, he and Angelina became close, and after their divorce was finalized, the two embarked on a relationship of their own.

Garrett Patten and Pax Jolie-Pitt attend Self Custody Film Panel and Moviemaker Indie Film Celebration Presented by TBK Productions at The Cabin on January 23, 2026 in Park City, Utah.© Getty Images

After nearly a decade together, they finally tied the knot in 2014. However, just two years later, the couple had separated, with Angelina filing for divorce in 2019. They were declared legally single soon after, but amid a lengthy legal battle over shared assets, their divorce wouldn't be finalized until December 2024.

Angelina and Brad also share Maddox, 24, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 19, and the youngest, twins Knox and Vivienne, 17. Pax and Maddox assisted their mom on the set of Maria as well, working as assistants on the set.

Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie and Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt attend the 'Maria' screening during the 62nd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on September 29, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images

Speaking with the BBC, Angelina spoke of the deeply psychological toll the film, and playing the tragic Maria Callas, had on her, unleashing traumatic feelings she didn't realize she'd kept bottled up. "They've of course seen me go through a lot of things, but they hadn't experienced me expressing a lot of the pain that usually a parent hides from a child," she noted of seeing it come out on set.

"So they were there to witness some of that, but then we would hug or they would bring me cups of tea," she gushed, adding that she was able to find "a new way" to be honest with her kids in "even greater" fashion.

Angelina Jolie and Pax Jolie-Pitt attend The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards© Getty Images

Maria was an extra challenging project for the Oscar-winning actress due to her having to train in opera to play the legendary diva. "One of the greatest privileges of being an actor is you often are supported by a crew to try something and explore something you've never done and this certainly was most challenging."

And Pax was further around with his mom when she was partaking in early singing practice, joking that "he was with me in my early horrible days."

