Angelina Jolie’s rarely-seen son Pax spotted working alongside mom on film set in Paris

Angelina Jolie is once again immersing herself in the world of film, this time with a touch of family collaboration.

Angelina and her son, Pax, were spotted in the midst of a cinematic moment on the Pont Alexandre III bridge in Paris, France, on Wednesday, October 11. The iconic setting serves as a backdrop for their upcoming movie, Maria.

At 19, Pax isn't a newcomer to the film industry. He previously donned the hat of a still photographer for his mother's 2017 film First They Killed My Father.

He also ventured into the assistant director department for Angelina’s impending movie, Without Blood.

© Gotham Pax Jolie Pitt (L) and Angelina Jolie

Angelina, in her latest project, is set to depict the life of the legendary opera singer Maria Callas. This film marks the third biopic by director Pablo Larrain that zeroes in on notable female figures.

Angelina now joins the ranks of Natalie Portman, who starred in Jackie, and Kristen Stewart, who took center stage in Spencer.

© MEGA/Getty Angelina Jolie and Pax have worked together on several projects

Speaking on her new role, Angelina expressed her earnest commitment to the project, stating: “I take very seriously the responsibility to Maria’s life and legacy. I will give all I can to meet the challenge.”

She added: "To be allowed the chance to tell more of Maria’s story with Pablo, and with a script by Steven Knight, is a dream.”

© MEGA Angelina Jolie and Pax Jolie-Pitt

Away from the camera lights and bustling film sets, Angelina recently opened up about her profound transformation upon embracing motherhood at the tender age of 26.

In addition to Pax, Angelina co-parents Shiloh, Zahara, Maddox, Knox, and Vivienne with her former spouse, Brad Pitt.

Their romantic journey, which began with much fanfare, culminated in a divorce in 2016. Following a protracted custody dispute that spanned nearly a decade, their separation was finalized earlier this year, as per reports from In Touch.

Angelina's son Pax leaves the restaurant with family friend, Salma Hayek

Sharing her sentiments on parenthood with Vogue's November issue, Angelina remarked: “Having children saved me — and taught me to be in this world differently.”

She continued: “I think, recently, I would’ve gone under in a much darker way had I not wanted to live for them. They're my anchors, keeping me grounded.”

A deeper dive into Pax's story reveals an interesting history. Born November 29, 2003, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Pax became Angelina's third adopted child, following Maddox and Zahara.

Although Angelina and Brad were already in the public eye as a couple in 2007, Pax was initially adopted as a 'Jolie' due to Vietnamese regulations prohibiting unmarried couples from co-adopting. However, in 2008, Brad also adopted Pax, bringing him into the 'Jolie-Pitt' fold.

Despite his lineage, Pax has displayed an aversion to the glaring spotlight of celebrity life. He often sidesteps the media's attention, notably evading red-carpet photos during the premiere of Angelina's movie in 2020. Instead, he chose a quiet moment with his renowned family outside the theatre.

After graduating from college in 2021, Pax, in his characteristic style, opted out of the graduation ceremony, preferring to stay away from the inevitable media frenzy.